Joshua C. Kellems, 41, of the 100 block of School Street in Livermore was arrested for trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia (buy/possess).
Celina S. Stanley, 43, of the 500 block of West Fifth Street in Sacramento was arrested for trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree (methamphetamine).
Amanda L. Spencer, 40, of the 200 block of Ross Street in Sacramento was arrested for criminal possession of forged instrument.
Joseph D. Fulkerson, 36, of the 400 block of Popular Street in Sacramento was arrested for strangulation in the first degree.
Treyton Kenneth Underwood, 19, of the 100 block of Odessa Lane in Central City was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with expired operator’s license.
