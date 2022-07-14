The following was recorded between June 29 to July 7:
Joshua K. Hall, 30, of the 1600 block of Glendale Avenue in Owensboro was arrested for reckless driving, two counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree and operating a motor vehicle on a suspended or revoked license.
Brody Devonn Pollard, 18, of the 3300 block of Kentucky Highway 144 in Owensboro was arrested for criminal trespassing in the third degree, two counts of theft by unlawful taking or disposition of contents from vehicle and burglary in the third degree.
Steven Cody Frey, 31, of the 3300 block of Kentucky Highway 144 in Owensboro was arrested for criminal trespassing in the third degree, two counts of theft by unlawful taking or disposition of contents from vehicle and burglary in the first degree.
Cherokee Lee Hunter, 43, of the 400 block of West Fifth Street in Livermore was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and operating a motor vehicle on a suspended or revoked license.
Gabriel M. Wengerd, 19, of the 300 block of Stringer Road in Sacramento was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a substance.
