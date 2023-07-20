The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
McLean County Sheriff’s OfficeZachariah Broadley, 22, of the 300 block of Kentucky Highway 140 East in Utica, was charged June 28 with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container and speeding 26 mph or over the speed limit.
Carl R. Thomas, 50, of the 200 block of Nancy Avenue in Lewisport, was charged July 4 with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Christopher L. Gillihan, 41, of the 2200 block of Pensive Court in Owensboro, was charged July 7 with theft by unlawful taking or disposition (auto) worth more than $1,000 but less than $10,000.
David R. Gollings, 61, of the 400 block of Kentucky Highway 136 West in Calhoun, was charged July 13 with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or a substance.
Robert D. Skinner, 36, of the 300 block of East 20th Street in Owensboro, was charged July 14 for first-degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (buy/possess), reckless driving and speeding 24 mph over limit.
Jaedon Hampton, 22, of the 400 block of Walnut Street in Sacramento, was charged July 15 with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), second-degree burglary, second-degree stalking, drug paraphernalia (buy/possess) and false report which generates an emergency response.
