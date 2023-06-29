The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
McLean County Sheriff’s OfficeBranden Collier, 36, of the 400 block of Kentucky Highway 81 in Calhoun, was charged June 17 with second-degree burglary.
Gary W. Hocker, 61, of the 600 block of Prells Lane in Livermore, was charged June 18 for second-degree burglary, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree criminal mischief and violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.
James E. Cook, 29, of the 700 block of Hicks Avenue in Livermore, was charged June 25 with first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), receiving stolen property ($1,000 < $10,000) reckless driving, failure to produce insurance card, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, no registration receipt, no registration plates and speeding 26 mph or over the speed limit.
