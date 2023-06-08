The following police report was complied between May 15-20:
Peggy J. Willis, 48, of the 900 block of Hartford Pike in Livermore, was charged May 15 for first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Joshua D. Dame, 39, of the 200 block of East Broadway Street in Island, was charged May 20 with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), third-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree assault (no visible injury) and giving officer false identifying information.
