The following were recorded between Feb. 25 to March 3:
Robbie Allen Greathouse, 32, of the 300 block of West Warner Lane in Calhoun was arrested for receiving stolen property of $10,000 or more and possession of a control substance in the first degree (methamphetamine).
Shana Lynn Carpenter, also known as Shana Lynn Hopkins, 33, of the 200 block of Henning Lane in Calhoun was arrested for receiving stolen property of $10,000 or more and possession of a control substance in the first degree (methamphetamine).
Autumn Victoria Hughes, 26, of the 200 block of Main Street in Calhoun was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance and leaving the scene of an accident — failure to render aid or assistance.
