Police Records: March 31, 2022
By the McLean County News
Mar 31, 2022

The following was recorded on March 22:
Rodney Nathan Murch, 38, of the 400 block of Nuckols-Old Buck Creek Road in Calhoun, was arrested per execution of a complaint warrant for theft of identity of another without consent.
