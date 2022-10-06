The following police reports were complied between Sept. 30 to Oct. 2:
Marlia J. Mackey, 53, of the 400 block of Main Street in Sacramento, was charged Friday for first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia (buy/possess) and non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.
Kenny D. Potts, 30, of the 200 block of Highbanks Ferry Road in Slaughters, was charged Saturday for speeding 26 mph or more over the speed limit, failure to or improper signal, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), no registration plates, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, resisting arrest, third-degree assault on a police or probation officer and driving on a DUI suspended license. Potts was also charged Sunday for first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia (buy/possess), possession of marijuana and failure to appear.
