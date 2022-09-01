The following were recorded from Aug. 19-25:
Dawn Michelle Tomes-Turner, 49, of the 500 block of Dunn Store Road in Morgantown, was arrested Aug. 19 for burglary in the second degree.
Layson Blaine Case, 18, of the 900 block of Hartford Pike in Livermore, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
Steven Gage Everly, 21, of the 0-100 block of Gossett Lane in Graham, was arrested for speeding 18 m.p.h. over limit, drug paraphernalia (buy/possess), possession of a controlled substance not in proper container and possession of a controlled substance in the first-degree (methamphetamine).
