The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Joseph N. Brown, 38, of the 2000 block of Lexington Avenue was charged Tuesday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• A Ford Ranger worth $1,500 was reported stolen Tuesday from the 800 block of Locust Street.
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Tuesday from the 3200 block of
Villa Point.
• A Hyundai Azera worth $3,000 was reported stolen Tuesday from the 700 block of Jackson Street.
• A home sustained $3,000 in vandalism damage when electrical wiring was removed Friday from a home in the 2200 block of Monroe Avenue.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Kristy K. Lagrone, 37, of Curdsville was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
