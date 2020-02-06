Quandarrius D. Hodge, 21, of the 100 block of Glass Ave. in Hopkinsville, was charged on Jan. 30 with speeding, possession of marijuana, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Rafael M. Cruz, 58, of the 1000 block of Tucker Schoolhouse Rd. in Madisonville, was charged on Feb. 2 with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol and possession of an open container in a motor vehicle.
