Collin R. Gross, 25, of the 900 block of Henton Street in Livermore, was charged on Jan. 25 with unlawful imprisonment, and two accounts of assault.
Joshua L. Dunn, 38, of the 400 block of Walnut Street in Sacramento, was charged on Jan. 24 with receiving stolen property.
