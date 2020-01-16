Dustin R. Peach, 27, of the 400 block of Elm Street in Livermore, was charged on Jan. 8 with burglary and criminal mischief.
Andrew A. Thompson, 27, of the 1700 block of Thompson Drive in Owensboro, was charged on Jan. 11 with disregarding a stop sign, possession of marijuana, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, and possession of synthetic drugs.
Ke’Shawn J. Flowers, 19, of the 1300 block of East 8th Street in Owensboro, was charged on Jan. 12 with Speeding, possession of marijuana, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
