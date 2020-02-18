Hartshorne Mining Group sent letters to employees Monday notifying them that the company would be reducing operations at the Poplar Grove Mine and terminating several employees.
The letters come after Hartshorne’s parent company, Paringa Resources, reported on Dec. 23 that the mine had encountered “unplanned geological faults” that were expected to slow coal production, causing financial concerns.
The letter stated that, up until recently, Hartshorne believed it would be able to obtain additional financing, but has been unsuccessful.
The company said it would transition from two mining units to one.
The decision to cut operations in half was a sudden one, according to the letter, and notifying affected employees in advance might have prevented the company from obtaining necessary funding to continue operations.
Hartshorne said if Poplar Grove mine and its related assets were to be sold, the decision to keep current mine employees would be up to the discretion of the new owners.
The letter did not specify how many employees would be affected by the company’s decision to reduce mining operations.
Hartshorne’s spokesperson did not respond for comment.
McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame said he has reached out to Green River Area Development District in request for rapid response, which is a team of local and state representatives that help provide resources to dislocated workers. Dame said he did not know how many workers would be affected.
cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.