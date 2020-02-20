Hartshorne Mining Group sent letters out to several employees Monday notifying them that the company would be reducing operations at the Poplar Grove Mine, thus terminating several employees.
The letters come after Hartshorne’s parent company, Paringa Resources, reported on Dec. 23 that the mine had encountered “unplanned geological faults.” While the company decided to drill through the fault, it expected the process to prolong coal production.
Because of production setbacks, Hartshorne also experienced financial concerns with cash balances falling below its minimum allowance. The company also deferred its quarterly interest and fees payment on its loan, equaling $1.5 million. Paringa then stated it was seeking additional funding to finance the Poplar Grove mine.
The letter sent out to several employees Monday stated that while the company has begun drilling through the fault, the unexpected challenges have “resulted in lower than expected production levels,” and negatively impacted the company’s financial performance. It said up until recently, the company believed it would be able to obtain additional financing, but has been unsuccessful.
“Consequently, the company has determined that it is no longer able to continue operating the mine at its current capacity and will therefore transition from operating with two mining units to one mining unit,” the letter stated.
Hartshorne stated that the decision to cut operations in half was a sudden and unexpected one and giving affected employees advance notice of their termination might prevent the company from obtaining necessary funding to continue operations.
In its letter letter, Hartshorne said if Poplar Grove mine and its related assets were to be sold, the decision to keep current mine employees would be up to the discretion of the new owners.
Hartshorne’s spokesperson did not respond for comment.
McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame said he has reached out to Green River Area Development District in request for economic response.
cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
