Hartshorne Mining Group, owners of the Poplar Grove Mine in Rumsey, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy Thursday night while the company actively seeks to sell the mine and its assets, according to a Hartshorne press release. The company plans to continue operations at the mine until it finds a buyer.
The move, according to the press release, is a means to “facilitate a value-optimizing sale” of the Poplar Grove mine while it takes time to reorganize and restructure its debt through court, as is the protocol for chapter 11 bankruptcy filings. The company will still be allowed to continue normal operations with some court restrictions.
McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame said even if the coal mine is sold, the county will still receive coal severance monies from the state as a coal impact county for up to five years.
A spokeswoman with Hartshorne Mining said the company is actively seeking to sell the mine and that she could not disclose any information not already included in the press release.
Hartshorne then sent out a letter of termination to several employees on Monday stating that the company would cut Poplar Grove Mine operations in half, effectively terminating several mine workers, although the letter did not specify how many employees were affected. The cut in operations went into effect Tuesday.
The company has received financing to continue operations while it seeks to sell the Poplar Grove mine and its related assets, the press release stated.
“Despite our best efforts and progress, operational and technical challenges continue to prevent us from achieving anticipated volumes,” said a company spokesperson in the release. “We are pursuing an accelerated sale process to identify potential new owners … Chapter 11 gives us the time, protections, and access to additional near-term financing to complete a sale process and determine the appropriate path forward.”
The filing comes after Hartshorne’s parent company, Paringa Resources, reported Dec. 23 that the mine had encountered “unplanned geological faults.” While the company decided to drill through the fault, it expected the process to slow down coal production.
Because of production setbacks, Hartshorne also experienced financial concerns with cash balances falling below its minimum allowance. The company deferred its quarterly interest and fees payment on its loan, equalling $1.5 million and stated it was seeking additional financing.
cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.