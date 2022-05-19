A fellow retired teacher, who I taught with for many years, just spend the last two weeks traveling through Texas, and she sent me this Baptist Church sign: “Let’s all take a moment and be glad that spiders don’t fly. Especially Texas spiders.”
Talking about spiders, which I really don’t want to, I’ve had several of those large wolf spiders hanging around in my carport which is now a storage area. I know they don’t usually bite and are not dangerous unless you mess with it, but they can startle the daylights out of you. If you move something, they suddenly appear and scurry away from you. The insect book says to don’t try to catch one or pick it up. They don’t have to worry about me doing that.
“Don’t let the noise of today’s world drown out the peace and love of God.” This was seen on a church sign on past Lake Venus in Muhlenberg County.
This Saturday, May 21, is Armed Forces Day. It is the day Americans celebrate and honor their military. It is to honor all the men and women who are serving in the military, plus the ones who have already served and the ones who made the supreme sacrifice. It was created in 1947 by President Harry S. Truman. It was part of the papers he signed to put all the different military branches into one organization. “Whoever is praying for warmer weather, please stop.” This was seen on the Baptist Church sign just outside of Austin, Texas. The temperature last Monday in Austin was 99 degrees.
I have put a couple of feeders out because so far, there have been no cases reported in western Kentucky of the bird flu. They put out a count of the flu every few days. I often see it on the CNN app on my phone. I am also using my binoculars to check the eyes of the birds. The bird flu gives the birds red crusty, sore eyes.
“Living a life without God is like an unsharpened pencil -no point.” This was seen on the Victory Baptist Church sign in Texas.
There have been many male and female Goldfinches at the feeders lately. But what I have noticed and heard are the large number of the House Finches grabbing their share of sunflower seeds. These little raspberry-red songbirds were once kept only in cages. Then a couple escaped around a hundred and forty years ago, and now they cover the Eastern U.S. Somehow they managed to survive the winters.
“There are some questions that can’t be answered by Google.” This was on the South End Presbyterian Church sign.
I was walking across the Poplar Grove Cemetery, checking some of the stones and picking up mowed over flowers and ribbons and several pieces of wood and shingles. They must have come from the tornadoes in Bremen. Then I noticed some pretty blue flowers resembling Virginia Bluebells, but with different leaves, in among the stones.
I started looking around, and there were hundreds of them, all over the new section of the cemetery. The blooms were about four or five inches tall, and not noticeable unless you were really looking for them.
They were so pretty. I took several pictures.
I had never noticed them before. In about four hours the mower got them. But by three more days, on Thursday afternoon, each plant was growing and more blue flowers were starting to open.
The plant with its crinkly leaves were easy to spot among the grass. I plan on getting some of them before it gets too hot.
“When life gives you more than you can stand...kneel.” This was seen on the Trinity Baptist Church.
The University of Toronto has released a report on over 9,000 patients over the age of 65 over the past 21 years. The report says that patients who had their flu shot has a 34% reduced rate of having a heart attack or a heart ailment or stroke, or other cardiovascular issues the next year. So patients who had their flu shot this year, besides being protected from the flu, you are also protected from heart problems. Scientists who study mosquitoes say that mosquitoes are attracted to certain colors of clothing. They like clothing that are red, orange, or black. Black reminds them of shady areas. They see red and orange colored clothing, and to them it looks like skin. So stay away from red, orange, and black clothing if you are going to be out where mosquitoes will be. Or you can keep a can of OFF. in your pocket.
Memorial Day is almost here. Someone will be at the Poplar Grove Cemetery on Saturday and Sunday as well as Monday, if you wish to stop by. There will be someone by the tree that is in front of the brown brick Baptist Church if you wish to make a donation for the care of your loved ones in the cemetery.
On Memorial Day, I will be at the Mackey Cemetery, on the north side of Beech Grove, for our get-together. The family names at Mackey are the Sandefurs, Tanners, Firelines, and Mackeys.
Everyone is invited to join us at the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. Put on your blue jeans and T-shirt and come hear the word of God.
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 and leave a message or text, or at gwillistree@yahoo.com.
