It almost feels like Christmas.
No, not because of the cool temperatures. I found a big stack of photos that had been taken in January 2004. Somehow they had been placed in a plastic tote where I had put letters and genealogy papers from cousins.
I don’t even remember taking them!
They were pictures of my niece, Keila, and her three girls, Jasmine, Jade, and Julie, when they were little, and of my nephew, Thad. And best of all, there were pictures of my brother, Billy, playing with Thad’s dog, Jenna. Jenna went to join Billy about a year ago.
“Pray before you have a problem!” This was sent to me from Sparks, Nevada.
It is now officially fall. Those spiders are making webs everywhere. They wait for me to go down the steps and to the mailbox, and then spin a web right where my face will hit it when I come back up the steps just minutes later.
I’ve been seeing several solid white woolly worms crawling across the highway busy going somewhere else! I wonder what happened to all the black ones we had two or three weeks ago?
“No perfect people allowed.” A friend sent this to me from Calhoun.
There are still lots of butterflies fluttering around. I saw several monarchs, a couple of crescents and a buckeye on my flowers.
I saw a church sign in Central City but I didn’t get the name of the church. It said, “Prayer is the key in the morning and the lock at night”.
I hope everyone has gotten their flu shot, if you are old enough! The danger with getting the flu is that you can give it to little children and the elderly, which can be deadly to them!
“God sent His Son, He made the offer, We make the choice”. This was sent to me by a lady visiting family in Chicago before it gets too cold! She saw it on a Baptist Student Union building.
The Captain William Rowan Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be meeting at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Farley’s on Main Street in Calhoun. If you are thinking about wanting to join the Daughters, stop by and visit with us. We would love to talk with you, plus the desserts at Farley’s are out of this world! We can show you how to join, and help you to do your paperwork. You have to prove your line back, generation by generation to a patriot in the War of Independence.
“Nothing you confess can make God love you less.” This Baptist church sign was sent to me by Cecil from Nashville.
Look for Jupiter in the east in the evening after darkness falls. This is the week that Jupiter is closest to us since 1976. As Earth and Jupiter go on our individual orbits around the sun, we travel in an orbit that is an oval, called an ellipse shape.
Sometimes, as Earth travels it becomes close to other planets as they go on their merry way! This time, Earth will sweep between the sun and Jupiter. Since we are so close, it will make our biggest planet in the Solar System look enormous and it will be reflecting the sun so much, it will appear to be the brightest star in the sky. It will be almost overhead at midnight, and still shining brightly at sunrise!
You can also see the Great Square of Pegasus, the flying horse, if the sky is clear!
“The Road to Heaven is through your Heart.” This sign was seen on a Christ Temple Church in Florida, where the lady is getting ready for a storm.
To be saved by the grace (forgiveness) of Jesus, you have to ask for His forgiveness and accept Him into your heart. When you accept Him, everything changes. Saved by the grace of Jesus means that you don’t deserve to be saved, none of us do.
But He loves you and because of that He will forgive you and wash all your sins away. Come join us and we would love to have you become one of our family. You are invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Kentucky Highway 1155, on the hill where we are surrounded by the Poplar Grove Cemetery. We’re the white church. The Baptist is the brown church.
The yellow building is the lunchroom. Everyone is welcome! You don’t have to dress up. We are all country folks and would love to have you join us. Services begin at 9:45 a.m., but we usually get there early so we can talk with the others.
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 and leave a message or text, or email me at gwillistree@yahoo.com if you have any news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.