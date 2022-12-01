I hope everyone had a fun and food-filled Thanksgiving.
My sister and I went to my niece, Keila, and Ronnie Fulkerson’s house for the day. The entire family was there including all the girls, Jasmine, Jade, and Julie. Plus some of their significant others. Plus their doggies.
My nephew Thad, and his wife Erin, and their girls, Adalynn and Bella, were also there enjoying the noise and commotion. After we ate, I had lots of fun throwing a plush toy that kinda looked like a train, for one of the little bitty dogs with enormous eyes.
Some of them went outside to toss the football for the dogs, including Ellie, a white standard poodle, who was the boss of all of them.
They were all well mannered, at least the doggies were. My arm was a bit sore the next day, but we had a fun day. And we got to take a plate of food home for supper.
“Repent. The door is closing.” I saw this in Hanson at the Assembly of God.
Happy birthday wishes to Adalynn Willis. She is celebrating her birthday on Dec. 2.
One of my favorite birds, and one of the most fun to watch, is the little black and white Chickadee. He is so feisty and jumps around, like he’s really having fun. He keeps telling us what he is “Chick-a-dee.” He fusses at the other birds like he’s the only one who is allowed to be at the feeders. He used to stuff his seeds in the top of the posts in the carport, where one post met another post at an angle. But now he flies to this large cedar tree at the edge of my yard, and stores them there high in a crack of the bark, where one branch had broken off. It’s a wonder that there aren’t sunflowers growing out of the side of the tree during the summer.
Chickadees don’t journey thousands of miles to winter in the tropics, but they take their chances right here at home throughout the winter. To ensure a food supply throughout winter they hide insects and seeds and can recover them a month later. To save energy at night, they often roost in evergreen trees, where they can lower their body temperatures by 19 to 22 degrees.
That’s why I never cut a cedar tree but keep them for the birds to shelter in. By choosing good roost holes and lowering their body temperatures, the chickadee can conserve 50% of their energy reserves and survive temperatures at night that would be lethal during the day. I have an electric water heating for the birdbath, but the raccoons think it’s their play toy so I had to take it in. Most birds die during the winter because of lack of water, and not food, especially when everything is frozen.
The little wren that has been visiting the black oil sunflower feeder is still coming every once in a while. He was sitting on the roof this morning fussing at a Blue Jay that had found the seeds. The little birds fuss so much, probably because of their little size, and that makes them sound so much bigger.
“Worry is a conversation you have with yourself about things you cannot change. Prayer is a conversation you have with God about things He can change.” A fellow teacher from years ago sent me this from a Baptist church sign in Florida. She and her husband, who was my principal, now live in Florida except for vacation, when they come to Kentucky a few weeks in the summer. They are within walking distance of the beach.
Where is John F. Kennedy’s convertible that he was in when he was riding in the parade on that fateful day in Dallas? This was the first event that I remember exactly what I was doing and where I was the second that Brother Hallford stepped in and said that Kennedy had been shot.
I was in Sacramento High School, working on the fringe on a blue tablecloth that I was making for my mother for Christmas. It had a rearing horse print in each corner. There have been several of those unforgettable events over the years.
Such as when the space shuttle exploded. I had been sitting at home watching the TV and the launch since the schools were closed because of the snow we received overnight.
Or when a teacher from next door tapped on my door. I opened it and said, “What’s up, Autumn?” She said, “We’re under attack. Turn on your TV.” What? I was teaching 6th graders in beginning computer class, and I walked over calmly and turned on the tv to watch the twin towers get hit by a plane.
“I never promised you silver or gold. But I did promise you would never walk through this world alone. I will always be at your side.” This church sign was seen on an Assembly of God Church in Nashville.
By the way, Kennedy’s convertible is in the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan.
“I will never give up on God because He will never give up on me.” This was seen on a Baptist church sign in Earlington.
Have you seen those bright reddish bushes everywhere? They are called burning bushes and my mother had several. They are very beautiful and vibrant. Unfortunately, Pennsylvania has added this bush to the list of “controlled plant and noxious weed” list. I never knew our bushes to seed like crazy or whatever they are saying it does. They are banning all sales but they are not telling you to kill the ones you have. I haven’t heard any about it yet in Kentucky.
Erin Willis celebrated her birthday yesterday. Happy birthday, Erin.
Methodist Church sign seen in Nashville says, “Happy birthday, Jesus. I love what you have done to my life.”
“Why wish upon a star when you can pray to the One who created it.”
Thanks to everyone who sends me church signs they have seen. Yes, many can make me laugh and some make me tear up.
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church for services this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. We’re the white building on the hill with the three crosses beside us. The brown brick building is the Primitive Baptist, and the yellow building is their lunchroom. Don’t worry about what you are wearing. We sure don’t care.
I know where I will be for eternity. And that’s a long time. We’re a country church. So put on your tennis shoes, T-shirt and jeans, and coat, and come join us for fellowship and worship of the Lord.
