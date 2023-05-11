They are calling this, “No Mow May.” They want people to not mow as long as possible because the bees and butterflies need the wild flowers that are blooming everywhere. At least until other vines and flowers start blooming.
This Sunday is Mother’s Day. So don’t forget the flowers. My mother received her flowers last week.
Jesus said, “My house will be a House of Prayer.” This was seen on a sign at Central City.
Way back in the early days, people would dry a common weed in order to make snuff! This snuff powder would make you sneeze, which is why this plant with the yellow flowers is called sneezeweed. This practice of taking snuff and then sneezing, was thought to remove evil spirits from the body. The more affluent or richer people used tobacco snuff, which was more expensive.
“Sign Lady gone. Come Inside for Message.” This was seen at the River Valley Baptist Church.
I had a grosbeck stop by for a few hours. It was raining and I couldn’t get a good picture of him. He was probably on his way farther north where there are lots of pine trees, which he lives among and he feeds on their seeds.
But a Rufous towhee has taken its place! He had black on his back with reddish brown on his sides and a white breast and belly which makes him stand out. The females have more brown than black. His sound is a toe-hee, toe-hee. A neighbor of mine, David Conrad, also had some towhees at his feeders.
“The Church is the great Lost and Found Department!”
There will be no Battle of Sacramento again this year, but they will be back next year!
“Google — it can’t satisfy every search!” This sign was seen at the Riva Lake Baptist Church, in Virginia.
Happy birthday wishes to Jade Alexis Fulkerson. She is celebrating her birthday on May 16. If I counted correctly, my great-niece is 23 years old. If that is not correct, I will definitely hear about it.
“Faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen!” This was seen on a Methodist church sign, and it’s also in the Bible, Hebrews 11:1. You can think about that one all day. I have had plenty of evidence of things not seen.
My sister and I went to the revival at Station Baptist last Tuesday and Wednesday, May 2-3. It was super great. I wish I had Rev. Carl Nelson’s, the visiting pastor, energy. He was funny and made us laugh! And he sure didn’t need the microphone. Everyone loved him so much, they talked him into preaching another night.
“Always remember that Hell is really un-cool!” A friend saw this on a Baptist Church in North Carolina.
The Captain William Rowan Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be meeting at 1 p.m. on Thursday, (yes, Thursday) May 18 at Farley’s.
That’s where the best cakes and deserts in town are located. If you need help with researching your line or finding the proof on your ancestor, we can help. Just bring what information you have so we can look over it. Our guest speaker is Sue Berry. Remember, it’s on Thursday the 18th this month.
“The second you die, you will either see Jesus and God, or you see something else that you don’t want to see! You decide!” This was seen on a Methodist Church outside of Nashville.
I went outside, and a cat, Kiki, came in as I opened the back door. No big deal. They live here too! But they are not suppose to bring their friends in. I went out to fill the water and food bowls and came back in.
To say I was surprised is an understatement. A huge, plate-size green bullfrog was motionless on the kitchen floor! Kiki was so proud of her present to me. I grabbed a towel and threw it over the frog, then grabbed it with both hands and hurried outside. I hurried toward the pond, just a few dozen yards away.
I placed the frog on the ground. I couldn’t see any wounds, at least on the top. It stayed very still, like it was in shock. I flicked the towel at it and it jumped two feet away, and kept jumping. I didn’t hear it hit the water but it was headed that way. That was good enough! Kiki spent an hour searching the house, trying to find her frog. At least I’m glad it wasn’t another snake. I love living in the country.
Thanks to everyone who sends me the church signs.
Everyone is invited to Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church for services this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. It is the white church on the hill beside the three crosses and surrounded by the cemetery. Elder Roy Villines delivered the sermon last Sunday because Brother Wally had to be out of town with his family.
We were also very glad to see Robert “Butch” Babb at church Sunday. We really miss him.
