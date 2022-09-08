The Farmers Almanac has made their winter prediction.
They are calling for Kentucky, Illinois and Indiana to have a very cold and very snowy winter. The persimmon trees have dropped their persimmons already.
A neighbor cut four of them open, and in all of them, the pit has a shovel inside the seed. That is an old folk’s saying that means it will be a snowy winter. I need to go and check out my persimmon trees.
“My name is written in the Big Book. How about yours?” This church sign was seen in Nashville.
Happy birthday wishes to Christy Stiles. She will be celebrating a birthday on Sept. 10.
The Captain William Rowan Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be meeting at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Farley’s in Calhoun.
All members and prospective members are invited. If you are interested in joining but don’t know how to prove your ancestry back to the Revolutionary War, we can help. I have done genealogy since 1979.
If your great-aunt, or some other relative, was in the D.A.R., you just have to prove your generations back to connect with them.
“There is a way to stay out of Hell, but there is no way to get out of Hell.” This was seen on a church sign in Fairfax County, Virginia.
L.T.A. Willis was the son of my Uncle Frank and Aunt Mary Lucy Willis. His full name was Loyd Thomas Amos Willis (they wanted to get all the grandfathers’ names in there.). She taught school in Calhoun, and they lived in Rumsey. L.T.A. joined the Navy a long time ago.
The Navy called him Willie, as did the girl he met from Rhode Island who he married, Edna Hunt. Two of his sons, my second cousins, will be coming to Kentucky this weekend to visit us and see the old home place.
Happy birthday wishes to Edna Willis. She will be celebrating her birthday on Sept. 8.
“Jesus is the reason for, well, ummm, everything.” This was seen on the Temple Street Church of Christ in Dallas, Texas.
How many seconds are there in a year? Let me grab a pencil... 60 seconds in one minute, and 60 minutes in one hour, that makes 3,600 in one hour. 24 hours in one day which makes 86,400 seconds in one day. There are 365 and 1/4 days in a year. Light, from the sun or a flashlight, travels at the average speed of 186,000 miles per second. To make it short, light travels about 6 trillion miles in one year. Since nobody wants to write that number with all those zeros, we just make it easy and say it is a distance of one light year.
It takes the light from the sun 8 minutes to reach the Earth, so it is a distance of 8 light minutes. The Hubble Telescope took a picture a couple of years ago of a bright blue star, which meant it was very hot, that was a distance of 9 million light years from us. It took the light from that star 9 million years to get to us. There is no way to tell if it even still exists. How magnificent is God’s handiwork.
“Christianity remains the world’s largest religion, consisting of nearly one-third of the global population. It is the only religion whose faith rests upon an empty grave.” This church sign was seen at the Antioch Church of Christ south of Dallas, Texas.
I hadn’t seen any male Goldfinches for a few days, just the female ones and lots of rosy house finches. Then all of a sudden, there they were.
I had seven male Goldfinches hogging the feeders. They must have been down at a neighbor’s.
I was watching the finches and listening to them sing, when a bright red Cardinal with a very raggedy head and topknot, jumped on the edge of the tray feeder, scattering the smaller birds.
He had lost most of his topknot feathers, and some of the ones that were left were broken or bent. Apparently he had been in a fight with something and had gotten away, but not without losing some feathers.
He came back again later that day after I filled the feeders again, and then again the next day. I didn’t see him over the weekend.
The Station Baptist Church on Kentucky Highway 81 will be having a gospel singing at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. Everyone is invited. I was there for one of their gospel singings before, and it was beautiful. I hope to see everyone there.
“Brand new sign. Same loving God.” This was seen at the Harmony Baptist Church, north of Evansville.
You are invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church for services this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. to hear Bro. Wally Renner. It’s the white building on the hill, with the three crosses beside it. The brick building is the Primitive Baptist, and the yellow building is their lunchroom.
Our lunchroom was built under our building, with the doorway beside the doors to the church. It’s amazing how steep those steps down to the lunchroom have gotten in the past 40 years.
They used to be not very steep at all and we ran up and down them. The road between the two churches was the original road, until the highway department decided to straighten 1155 and made it into the way it is now.
Our church’s address is 5112 Kentucky Highway 1155 in Sacramento. The Baptist’s address is 5176 Kentucky Highway 1155.
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 and leave a message or you can text me. You can also reach me at gwillistree@yahoo.com. If you know of a birthday or anniversary, or see any interesting or funny church signs, send them to me. Don’t forget. News has to be sent in by 4 p.m. on Mondays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.