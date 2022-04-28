The number one cause of death now, beside birth defects, for children four and under, according to the New England Journal of Medicine, is drowning.
A friend of mine years ago took infant swimming classes with a dozen other new mothers and infants in an indoor pool, in Louisville. Her baby was not even five months old.
The classes were given by the Red Cross. She learned that the baby, who spends the first nine months of his life in liquid is not afraid of the water. He was easily taught to roll over on his stomach and get his head up to take a breath of air when he needed to.
He could even float on his back and kick enough to move to the side of the pool. If he fell in a pool, he would be able to survive long enough to be rescued. I wish Red Cross or the hospital would teach more classes like this.
A blue jay was hopping around on the ground eating the fallen sunflower seeds in my back yard. There were some sparrows and cardinals also eating the seeds that had fallen. Something spooked the other birds and with a whoosh. They flew up in the air and were gone. The blue jay just stood there and looked around like he was saying What? Then he continued eating seeds like nothing had happened.
The male goldfinches have started getting some yellow around their throats and eyes. Over the next few weeks, as breeding season gets closer, they will lose the yellow-green feathers and grow in their bright yellow feathers, so they can show off for the female goldfinches.
Hummingbirds are suppose to be in Kentucky, but I haven’t seen any yet.
Happy birthday wishes to Greg Miller. He is celebrating his birthday today, April 28. Happy birthday, Cuz.
This was sent to me and I was asked to put this in my column. I am glad to do so.
“To all teen girls: If you are ever being followed or hit on by a strange man when you are in public, walk toward an older woman and say loudly, “Mom. A strange guy is hassling me. He won’t leave me alone.” “Every one of us has been there. We will be there for you.”
“No body is perfect, but a Jesus workout could help.” This was seen on a Baptist church sign.
Happy birthday wishes to Whitney Conrad Eubanks. Whitney is celebrating her birthday on April 29.
It is amazing what you can learn when you are bored and are scanning among news articles in a business section. “Cows burp hundreds of times every day, collectively releasing tons of methane into the atmosphere and making them among the major contributors to greenhouse gases emissions. For decades, environmentalists have called on consumers to eat less beef as a way of curbing the cattle industry’s impact on the planet. That didn’t work, of course. Alex Brown has a different idea. He says to make the cow burp less. Alex Brown is the cofounder and CEO of the startup Alga Biosciences that is developing a good additive that changes cows’ digestion, using chemically altered kelp to reduce their methane burps. It also saves money. Cows retain more nutrients when they eat the kelp, so farmers can feed them about 20% less.”
“ Faith is confidence in what we hope for, and assurance about what we do not see.”
Carla Troutman will be the speaker for the meeting 1 p.m. Friday of the Captain William Rowan Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. We will be meeting at Farley’s on Main Street in Calhoun. It’s the white house that was made into a bed and breakfast years ago.
That’s where you see people heading for lunch. We will be eating off the menu or you can get a dessert. If you are wanting to join, but are not a member yet, you are invited to come to the meeting. If you have your family tree papers or anything about the patriot you want to join on, you can bring them along. We would love to see them and to help you.
“Eternity is a long time to think about where you went wrong.” This was seen on a church sign in Elizabethtown by some old friends of mine.
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church for services this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. Everyone is welcome. We’re the white church with the three crosses beside it.
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 and leave a message or text, or at gwillistree@yahoo.com. In my email, the tree refers to “family tree.” I was a professional genealogist for ten years until it wasn’t fun anymore. So now I just do it for fun and to help people. It’s like being a detective, searching for clues and information and proof.
