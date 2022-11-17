The lady who was asking about pine cones for decorations, come help yourself. They are falling. They are beautiful when dipped in glue and then glitter.
I saw another woolly worm meandering around that had black on two segments at the tail and two segments at the head. Then half an hour later I saw a solid cream colored one, headed west as fast as he could go. They are not suppose to be any more accurate than the weather forecaster, but it’s much more fun watching the woolly worms and cutting open persimmon seeds.
By the way, my persimmon seeds, which are not easy to cut open without cutting some skin (like mine!), have shovels inside! Did anyone have anything different?
“Don’t have a prayer? Free refills inside!” This was seen at the Trinity Baptist Church on the other side of Earlington.
We did have about an inch of snow with a tad of ice under it early in the predawn hours of last Saturday. My critters didn’t like it. I didn’t like it either. Most of it had melted away when I had to run up to the church to check on everything and turn the heat on for services on Sunday.
“Come as you are! You can change inside!” This was seen by a friend and her husband who live in Florida now! We used to teach together. They had some damage by both hurricanes! I think she needs to move back to Kentucky.
“You can’t enter Heaven, unless Jesus enters you!” This was seen by a friend who has been traveling out west. Debbie, this is not a good time to be traveling in the Rockies. I know we have another month before winter starts, but it’s cold out there.
Happy belated birthday wishes to Carol Ann Rickard, who celebrated her birthday last Monday, Nov. 14. And I’m sorry I can’t remember her married name.
“The best way to the top is on your knees!” This was seen at the Hickory Flat Church of God.
A friend, who I used to teach with, and her family got back from visiting kinfolk close to Houston, Texas. She sent me this church sign from a Baptist Church outside of Houston:
“At my Lowest: God is my hope
At my Darkest: God is my light
At my Weakest: God is my strength
At my Saddest: God is my comforter”
We will be having a meeting of the William Rowan Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution at 1 p.m., Friday, at the best place to eat in Calhoun, Farley’s. You can go early and have lunch, or just dessert. Each member is requested to tell a story about someone in your family who was in the military.
“How can you make God laugh? Tell Him your plans!” A lady saw this at the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Clarksville.
Don’t forget the Leonid meteor showers, which will peak on Nov. 17 and 18. There will be lots of them several days after they peak but they expect a storm of them on those days. So get your chair and blanket and just lean back and face east in late evening on Thursday and into the early hours of Friday until the waning Moon rises, washing out your view. They will be anywhere in the sky, depending on how and where they hit the atmosphere.
“Winter is coming! So is the Lord. Are you prepared?” This was on the United Methodist Church sign in Owensboro.
I don’t think we had a killing frost the other night. At least my weeds and flowers were not damaged by the frost.
Someone was shooting Sunday afternoon, back behind the hill behind me. He was either killing 75 deer or a hundred rabbits or he couldn’t hit the side of a barn!
“The struggle is real, but so is God.” This was seen by my friend Debbie, in Denver, Colorado.
The hummingbirds are gone for the winter, but every day after the sun warms up the air a bit, I have butterflies. Or I did until this snow hit us. They may be gone now. There were only a few but they looked so cheerful and bright flitting around the flowers that are still left. There are yellow sulfur butterflies and some small Silvery Blues. There were also a couple of Painted Ladies flying around the butterfly bushes.
Thanks to everyone who have been sending church signs to me. I appreciate them!
My hoot owl has come back. I hadn’t heard him for a while. He’s been hooting in one of the trees close to the pond. I went outside and talked to him and he just turned his head toward me. He watched me for a while, and then started hooting again!
“There are some questions that can’t be answered by Google!” This was seen on a church sign outside of Nashville.
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church this Sunday for service at 9:45 a.m. Brother Wally will be glad to see you. It’s the white church on the hill with the three crosses beside it, and surrounded by the cemetery. Those crosses were made by some of our hard working members in honor and in memory of several ladies, who attended the church for decades and whose bodies now are buried in the cemetery, but they are dancing and singing in Heaven with Jesus!
