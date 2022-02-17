Some of our native sparrows have been visiting the feeders.
The song sparrow has brownish and grayish streaks, and the white-crowned sparrow has white streaks on its head.
Others are the white-throated sparrow which has stripes of yellow on both sides of its head, and the American tree sparrow which has a rufous, or a reddish-brown cap. The goldfinch comes by often and they are a joy to listen to as they sing so prettily.
One of the birds visiting the feeders are one of the most common and the prettiest birds, even though the name isn’t that pretty. It is the house finch.
It is a songbird, like the other finches, and it loves to jump around from feeder to feeder and it just sings and chatters it’s little heart out, so it is a joy to have around. It used to be a bird that was kept in cages back in the 1930s and ‘40s and were sold as song birds. Then someone let some loose, or maybe they escaped somehow. So now they are pretty common. They like being around houses, which is where they got their name. The male has a reddish or raspberry colored cap on its head and a bright raspberry colored on the front of the head and the bib. It has brown streaks on its underparts. The female has grayish-brown streaked back and underparts.
The spring equinox is March 20, about a month from now. Hurry up, spring.
Seen on the Eastview Baptist Church sign, in Nevada: “If temptation is knocking, let Jesus get the door.“
What are farmers doing besides feeding the rest of us? A NASA satellite found some odd readings over the United States last year. Global warming proponents thought they were onto something.
They were surprised to find this image was a manifestation of the force of farming in the United States. A satellite image shows the photosynthesis of America’s 100 million acre corn crop. Further research found the U.S. corn crop, at its peak, produces 40% more oxygen than the Amazon rain forest. Thank you farmers.
“God will not ask you how many friends you have. He will ask you how many people consider you their friend?” This was seen on the First Baptist Church of Arizona City.
I received a text from, of all places, Hershey’s Chocolate. It said that they would pay me to put a banner on the car to advertise Hershey’s Chocolates. It would be called a car-wrap and completely cover all four sides of the car.
They would pay me $500 a week to advertise. I started searching the Internet, and sure enough, it was a scam. They would send me a check for the money and $400 extra to pay the company to wrap the car.
I would deposit the check (which would bounce) and send the $400 to the company, who were the scammers to wrap the car. I would have a cold check to take care of, and would have sent $400 of my own money to the scammers for the car wrapping.
If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is. I heard that several people in our area also got the text. So far, all of us were smart enough to not get caught by the scam. Of course it really wasn’t from Hershey’s.
“Can’t sleep? Counting sheep? Talk to the Shepherd.” This was seen on the Bethel Baptist Church in Nashville.”
I saw a flash of deep blue fly across the road in front of us while heading to Calhoun. It was an indigo bunting. A bunting is a slender bird while a bluebird is kinda chubby and also has brown on him.
“When gratitude becomes your default setting, your life changes.” — Heritage Christian School in Houston, Texas.
Happy birthday wishes to Jasmine Fulkerson, formerly of Poplar Grove. She now lives in Nashville. Her birthday is on Feb. 21. It was a cold snowy day in February back a few years ago when she was born, and we also had backwater, which cut Poplar Grove off from Rumsey and Owensboro. I was taking a tatting class (similar to knitting and crocheting) in Owensboro. To get there I had to drive to Sacramento, and then to Central City to get on the parkway, then to get off at the Hartford exit and then north to Owensboro on the parkway to the community college for my class. The teacher let me leave early to go to the Owensboro-Daviess County hospital for the birth of my great niece or nephew. Turned out to be a great-niece.
“A lot of you never had to go get your own switch off a tree when you were a kid, and it shows.” United Baptist Church, in Louisville.
Happy birthday wishes to Dara Lynn Ellis Howard. She celebrates her birthday on Feb. 19.
Palm Sunday will be April 10 this year. Easter will be on April 17, the third Sunday.
“Body piercing saved our souls.” This was on a Baptist Church sign on the other side of Madisonville.
Even though he is gone, a childhood friend, Teddy Ellis, will be celebrating his birthday in Heaven on Feb. 22. He died on Feb. 4, 1975 in a car wreck when another person crossed the center line on a hill, but it seems like such a short time ago. Teddy would have been 66 years old on Feb. 22. But in Heaven, he will forever be only 18 years old.
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church for services this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. That means everyone. Everyone of any country or color or whether you have rich clothes or blue jeans or overalls to wear. We don’t care and neither does God. We usually get there about half an hour before the service so we can visit everyone else and talk. We have extra masks of all colors. Put on your tennis shoes and sweat pants and come on. God loves you. And we love and welcome you.
You can reach me at gwillistree@yahoo.com, or call or text me at 270-875-5317 and leave a message if you have any news, birthdays or see any interesting church signs.
