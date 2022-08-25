Thanks for all the prayers that have been coming my way! Thanks to Brother Wally who kept checking on me. I had surgery in the Owensboro hospital, and the news was good. Thank you, Jesus! They said I would be fatigued for a week and to take it easy and rest. They laughed when I said I was a farm girl and I’m tough. Hoeing tobacco when I was a kid from “can’t see” to “can’t see” makes you tough.
“What you thought was a coincidence may have been a a God Incident.” Seen on the sign at the Church of God of Prophecy outside of Nashville.
The Monarch caterpillars on my milkweed have eaten and eaten and now have wandered away. They have made themselves chrysalis somewhere in a hidden spot, and hopefully in a few days will emerge as Monarch butterflies. It takes 7-14 days, depending on the weather, to emerge as a butterfly. If it is warmer, their development will speed up. If cooler, it will slow down.
“The winds of grace are always blowing, But you have to raise the sail” — seen at the Congregational Church in Texas.
There are seven colors in the rainbow: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet. Also called Roy G. Biv to help students remember them. As it turns out, the human eye is capable of discerning colors to an incredible degree. According to laboratory tests, humans are capable of detecting a total of 10 million colors. That’s a pretty big box of crayons!
“ASAP — always say a prayer.” This was seen at the Montvue Baptist Church, but she didn’t say where it was located.
The phone tower works great for Calhoun and the northern part of McLean, but you start losing it it as you drive out of Rumsey toward the Poplar Grove Hill. Maybe one day we can get fire hydrants and a cell tower in southern McLean County.
“Feed your faith and your doubts will starve to death!” Church of Christ at Brookhill, Texas.
There was a birthday celebration in Owensboro a couple of months ago where several of the kids released balloons into the air at one of the parks outside of Owensboro. I was surprised and horrified that they released plastic balloons, because it has long been recognized how deadly they are. And Walmart still sells them. Once the helium takes it up into thin air and the inside pressure is greater than the outside pressure, it explodes into lots of little pieces of plastic and all the pieces come back down to earth. Birds see them and think they are food. When they eat the pieces, they die! Pieces that fall in water just adds to the plastic waste that kills so much marine life.
“Prayer is asking for rain and faith is carrying the umbrella,” was seen on the Rumsey United Methodist Church sign.
Soon after dark, look directly overhead to see one of the two brightest stars in the sky, Vega! It is a white-hot star 25 light years away. That means it takes light from the star 25 years to reach us, traveling at 186,000 miles a second. Look in the west for the second brightest star, Arcturus. It is an orange-yellow-hot giant 37 light years away. It takes light from that star 37 years to reach us.
The 35th Annual Trail of Tears Pow Wow will be Sept. 10-11 at the Trail of Tears Park in Hopkinsville, on 100 Trail of Tears Drive. It’s visible from the Pennyrile Parkway. Signs are posted. Admission for adults is $10, children 7-13 are $5, and ages 6 and under are free. The parking is also free! Each Native American dances for prize money. The Grand Entry will be at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. There is more information at “Trail of Tears” on the internet. The dancing is amazing, and the food is even better.
Everyone is invited to Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church for services at 9:45 a.m. We don’t care how you dress or if it has been a while since you’ve been to church or if you have never been at all. You are welcome in our church!
You can reach me at gwillistree@yahoo.com or leave a message or text at 270-875-5317.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.