I went to Walgreen’s in Calhoun and got my flu shot Tuesday. It only took a few minutes, and my insurance paid for it. So many people still die from the flu every year, even though there has been a shot to protect from it for decades. There were still 61,000 people in the U.S. who died from the flu during the 2017-18 flu season.
I always hated catching the flu, and since I taught school for almost 30 years, there was always someone in the building who had it and gave it to me! Then they came out with the flu vaccine, and I’ve taken it ever since.
My sister and I also got the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the first day Walgreen’s was giving it! I felt so relieved when I got the first vaccine! I wouldn’t be getting it and giving it to the others in my family, especially the little ones.
I remember getting the polio vaccine when I was a little kid, holding onto my daddy’s hand. It was at the McLean County Fair, back behind the Calhoun School, close to the pens where they kept the livestock and horses. People were lined up to get the vaccine, which was dripped, a certain number of drops, onto a sugar cube. It was a miracle! A person could eat the sugar cube and never have to worry about getting polio, like President Roosevelt, and never having to live in an iron lung, or forever in a wheelchair or on crutches. Nobody refused the polio vaccine.
“I don’t know what’s behind the door of death, but I do know one thing. My Master is there. So I have nothing to fear!” This was seen on a Baptist church sign in New York.
The hospitals are so full of people who did not get their vaccines, that people who did are not being able to get medical attention. I remember the man screaming at people who did not get their vaccines and were filling up the hospitals, and because his wife, who had cancer, couldn’t get a bed in the hospital, she died. I remember the 12-year-old boy who could not get a bed or surgery when he had trouble with his appendix. The boy died in his daddy’s arms when his appendix ruptured. The people who did not get their vaccines were in every bed!
“Never tire of doing what is right!” This is from the Rumsey Methodist Church sign.
My cousin, on my mother’s side through the Sandefurs, who lives in Nevada, has a neighbor who did not get his COVID-19 vaccine. He became severely sick from the virus and almost didn’t make it. Then a few months after he got over it, he got the news that the virus had given him, besides his lung problems, early on-set mental deterioration, similar to Alzheimer’s. He had had lots of vaccines throughout his life. You have to get a bunch of vaccines to enter first grade, or a vaccine when you step on a nail, or to keep from getting pneumonia, or the shingles, or get bit by an unknown dog that can’t be found. You go overseas, you have to have vaccines. I don’t understand why people won’t take it. Some of it is political. But it’s your life, and maybe your family’s lives!
The 9/11 Memorial “Tear Drop” is directly across from NYC, in Bayonne New Jersey, just the other side of the Statue of Liberty, yet we hear nothing about it. This absolutely beautiful, 100-foot tall monument was gifted to the people of the United States by the people of Russia in 2006, in memory of all those who lost their lives on that fateful day, Sept. 11, 2001.
The breaking in the cracked facade forms the shape of the two towers. The giant suspended tear drop signifies the tears of the entire world that day. A friend sent me a picture of it. I had never seen it before.
“Sometimes when I am having a bad day, I imagine God sitting beside me.” This is from the Sparks Methodist Church sign.
Everyone is invited to church services at the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church, at 5115 Kentucky State Highway 1155, Sacramento, at 9:45 a.m. this Sunday! There are two churches there, and we are the white one. Do you feel that life is getting you down? Don’t worry! Your lifeguard walks on water!
You can reach me at gwillistree@yahoo.com or text or leave a message at 270-875-5317. Remember that we have to have the news sent in by 3 p.m. on Mondays for the Thursday edition. They have to get all the articles put in and arranged and proofread, and then it has to be printed and they start delivering it to the stores by late Wednesday afternoon.
