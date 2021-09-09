Tina Browning Miller, formerly of Poplar Grove, came home to find an armadillo (yes, it was an armadillo) in her driveway in Island! She posted several pictures of it on Facebook!
Happy birthday to Edna Hunt Willis. My cousin celebrated her birthday on Sept. 8! Edna is the widow of my cousin, L.T.A. Willis, who was born in Rumsey to Frank and Mary Lucy (Phillips) Willis and attended Calhoun School. He later joined the Navy, met Edna in Rhode Island where he was stationed and stayed there! They have three sons who occasionally come in for a visit!
This was seen on a Methodist church a few miles outside of Las Vegas: “Too hot to keep changing sign. Sin bad. Jesus good. Details inside.”
My nephew, Thad Willis of Hanson, and his wife, Erin, took two loads of water and other supplies, such as diapers, toiletries, and clothes, in his truck and 12-foot trailer to the Waverly area in Tennessee that got hit by all the flooding a couple of weeks ago. Some of the companies he works with also donated a lot of supplies. He said the area was in really bad shape. They took their two girls, Adalynn and Bella, with them, and they learned first-hand what Jesus said about helping people in need! Adalynn jumped right in and helped unpack and organize items. They even met Loretta Lynn’s granddaughter, who was also working there!
“Faith is like therapy. You have to use it or loose it!” This was seen on a church sign in Nashville.
Some of the hummingbirds have been arriving from farther north this week and zipping around to all the flowers and the feeders. They have started migrating south, which they do in stages, to follow the blooming of native flowers. They are not familiar with some of the feeders so that is how I know they are not from here.
The little ones born this year are now old enough to join in all the zipping around activity, which includes whacking each other as they fight to get to the feeders for their food. It does seem amusing, even though they think of it as a fight for survival.
We have about a month to watch them. Usually they will be gone by the second weekend in October, when the sun’s rays are at more of an angle than they were a couple of months ago. They migrate when the sun’s rays or light tells them to do so, not because of the temperatures!
The Rose of Sharon shrubs and some of the clematis vines and the Passion vines are in full bloom, and the hummers keep busy going back and forth to the flowers and then to the feeders. My white clematis is spilling all over the fence and is full of blooms. The hummers keep flying over and around it. At one time they were catching some spiders that were on it! The hummers will zip around for a while, then sit and rest for about 10 minutes. If you can spot where they are sitting on the branch for the rest period, then you can watch them as they preen their feathers and they eye the other hummers.
“We give thanks to God and green bean casserole!” This was on a Baptist church sign near Sparks, Nevada!
The news CNN reported that there will be a shortage of toys this Christmas! That’s because of all the shipping problems and the ships themselves getting bogged down in traffic on the ocean and shipping lanes! They are also having trouble finding workers and crew for the ships among other reasons!
The spiders are busy spinning webs and making egg sacks and the crickets are singing everywhere and getting into the houses and singing even more! You walk around the house where you had walked half an hour before, and you get a spider web in your face that wasn’t there before!
This must mean that Fall is approaching! The autumnal equinox this year is at 4:20 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 22. About two weeks away! I am ready for cooler weather!
Are you having trouble remembering things? Do you get up and go into another room and then think, “What did I come in here for?” That may not be just becoming older. Scientists have found that it is usually a result of not getting enough sleep over a period of time!
We were thrilled to see Brother Al Johnson at church Sunday! I heard him talking as soon as I stepped in the door of the church vestibule, before I even got close to the sanctuary! He has been living with his son for the past few months and seeing his doctors. He has moved back to Sacramento and has already been visiting people on his scooter! We will still have Brother Wally as our pastor, and Brother Al as a member of the congregation, because he has officially retired. But he may take over the pulpit for a short while now and then!
Brother Wally’s brother, Jim, and his wife, were at the Poplar Grove C. P. Church Sunday before last. They had come in for a visit from Missouri! Brother Wally and Jim began the service by singing several gospel songs! They used to be a singing family, along with their other brother, Don, and their parents, but now there are only the two of them. Some of the songs we sang along with them! We really enjoyed the music!
Everyone is invited to join us at the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church for worship of the Lord this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. We usually get there a bit early in order to talk and enjoy fellowship with the others! Just come in and have a seat! We don’t care what you are wearing! You sure don’t have to dress up, because we don’t! Jesus loves you whatever you’re wearing!
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 and leave a message or text, or at gwillistree@yahoo.com.
