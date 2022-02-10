First, it rained almost all day last Thursday with just short periods of calm. Then came the freezing rain, which covered everything. They said that we got about half an inch to three quarters inch of ice. Then it turned to snow as the temperature dropped. We received about two inches of snow, which drove all the children out of the houses and onto the yards and hills! The snow was fun, but the weight of the ice broke some tree branches even as the ice glistened in the sunshine! It broke some branches in my big pine tree, and also my weeping Willow tree! They will never be the same!
But we were lucky. By the grace of God, there was no power outage in the county. The ice storm damaged trees limbs and broke a lot off, but that was all. I was thankful for that. I had candles and lanterns and lots of blankets, and food that didn’t have to be cooked, but I am never ready for power outages!
Happy birthday wishes to David Abrams! He will be celebrating his birthday on Feb. 16.
Don’t forget that Monday is Valentine’s Day. Get your sweetie — either your wife, girlfriend, or your mother — a Valentine! Maybe flowers or chocolate! Especially if you don’t want to be in the doghouse!
Several of the native sparrows visited the feeders after the frozen rain had stopped. The song sparrows have brownish and grayish streaks, and the white-crowned sparrow has white streaks on its head. Others are the white-throated sparrow, which has stripes of yellow on both sides of its head. The American tree sparrow has a rufous, or reddish-brown cap. A couple of female goldfinches also came by to eat. They all are such a joy to watch and listen to as they sing so prettily!
Thanks to everyone who have sent me church signs. So many people have mentioned that they really enjoy them! One guy said he always gets a kick out of them! He always slows down now to look at the sign when he passes a church. He has given me several! Just be careful and don’t have a wreck.
Happy birthday wishes to Patricia Rickard. Patricia has a birthday on Feb. 12. That’s this Saturday! Happy birthday, Patricia!
Congratulations to Mollie Logsdon for getting on the Dean’s List this past semester! Mollie is the daughter of P.J. and Chera Logsdon.
“You have one new friend request from: Jesus.” This was on a Baptist Church sign on the other side of Central City.
“We will have no scars in Heaven. The only scars in Heaven will be on the One who holds you now.” This was on a Methodist Church sign close to Reno, Nevada.
There is also a song with that title, “Scars in Heaven”, by the gospel singing group Casting Crowns, which is my favorite group.
My cousin from Nevada saw the CD and sent it to me. She’s ribbing me because of the fall I had in December, a week before Christmas. My crippled cat decided she wanted to go outside at 3 a.m. She moves with her front paws and on the side of her hips because her spine was broken as a baby. So I got up, and my right toe caught in my left pajama leg and down I went. The dresser drawer had stuck and needed a candle rubbing, so of course it was sticking out several inches. I landed on the edge of the drawer! It cut a two inch gash down and through my left eyebrow, completely to the bone!
The doctor at the E.R. took seven stitches. It was a miracle, she said, that I didn’t hit it a half inch to the side. It would have mashed my eyeball! Thank you, Jesus, for protecting my eye! But no concussion or anything. She said I would probably have whiplash in my neck and shoulders, which I do have, of course! I also had to have a tetanus shot, which was strange because there was no metal involved. She said I also had bruises to the top of my head where it hit the dresser, so they would be sore.
When I stepped in church Sunday, the next day, I said, ”My sister slugged me!” Everyone laughed until I came closer and they saw the big black stitches! Then I told them what had happened. But I’m not concerned about the scar. I’m just glad it didn’t hit the eye.
“Many people only dream of angels. People who have pets are touched by angels every day.” This sign was seen at an animal shelter in Nashville.
Abe Lincoln’s birthday is on Feb. 12, which is this Saturday, but the day to celebrate President’s Day, with the banks and everything closed, will be Monday, Feb. 21. George Washington’s birthday is on Feb. 22, the day after President’s Day.
“The struggle is real, but so is God.” This was seen at the First Baptist Church, Arizona City.
You are invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church this Sunday! Brother Wally Renner is always there early, but most of us usually get there a little after 9 a.m. so we can talk and catch up on the news and what everyone has been doing! The services begin at 9:45 a.m. You don’t have to dress up! Put on your sneakers, blue jeans, and T-shirt and come on! You are welcome!
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 and leave a message or text, or at gwillistree@yahoo.com.
