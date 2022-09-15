I heard something that was hitting on a tree with a stick and I walked down to the edge of the woods to try to see what it was. No, it didn’t sound like a woodpecker. I’m very familiar with them. It was too high in the tree to be human.
I was looking and trying to see the bird, which it had to have been, when I happened to look down. There were bright red berries of a Jack in the Pulpit. Mother loved that wild flower. I hadn’t even notice it was there before. I’ll have to stake it and make sure it doesn’t get mowed.
I never did find what was whacking the tree. It went from tree to tree and then to the edge of the woods, and kept hitting the tree! Maybe it was a bird that was hitting the tree to get bugs to come out of the stick it was carrying. I saw a yellow bellied sapsucker, which is a type of woodpecker, do that several years ago while trying to get ants out of a stick.
“Why pay for GPS? Jesus gives directions for free,” seen at the United Church of Christ.
I saw a solid white woolly-worm crawling as fast as it could go on the ground. According to folklore, which is correct as much as the weatherman on TV is, means we will get snow the entire winter, which means a very snowy winter.
We were thrilled to see my first cousin’s boys last weekend when they came in for a few days to visit. Alan and Bobby Willis live in Rhode Island, so it takes a little while for them to get used to our southern accent and for us to get used to their northern accent. I wish they could have stayed a lot longer.
My first cousin, L.T. A. Willis, was born and raised in Rumsey, but he met a girl who lived in Rhode Island while he was in the Navy. He married Edna Hunt, and they lived just outside of Providence. L.T. A. was the son of Frank and Mary Lucy (Phillips) Willis. Aunt Mary Lucy taught at Calhoun School for many years.
“God is like Tide Soap. He gets the stains out Others left behind!” Seen at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Dallas.
Robert “Butch” Babb met a young lady on Nov. 24, 1961, in high school and asked her out. They dated throughout high school. They married in 1965 at the Pond River Church. Butch and Linda will be celebrating their 57th wedding anniversary on Sept. 24.
“Get off of Facebook and into my Book -God.” Seen at a church in Las Vegas.
The Captain William Rowan Chapter of the DAR will be meeting at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30, at Farley’s in Calhoun. All members and prospective members are invited. This is a patriotic and service organization. We support two schools, and donate items to various veteran hospitals and nursing homes. The Kentucky Society collected enough metal tabs off cans to get a large breathing machine for the veterans home at Hanson.
If you would like to join, but don’t know what to do, we can help. I have been doing genealogy since 1979. You have to prove each generation on your line back to a patriot in the Revolutionary War. He didn’t have to be a soldier. One of my patriots was too old to fight, so he gave supplies and munitions to the soldiers. That gave him the right to be called a patriot.
“In the morning when I rise, Give me Jesus!” This was seen on a lady’s t-shirt at Walmart in Beaver Dam.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 800-273-8255 has recently changed its name and made it easier for people to contact them. The National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is now a simple three-digit contact. Just dial 988 from any phone. The website is 988lifeline.org.
“Read the Bible! It will scare the Hell out of you!” This was seen Fall Creek Baptist Church.
September’s full moon is closest to the autumnal equinox, which falls on Sept. 22, so it’s called the harvest moon, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac. When October’s full moon is closer to the equinox, it gets the name harvest moon, and September’s is called the corn moon.
“Get Right or Get Left!” Community Worship Center outside Dallas.
You are invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church for services at 9:45 a.m. Sunday to hear Bro. Wally Renner.. It’s the white building on the hill, with the three crosses beside it. Everyone is welcome! So come as you are. Jesus loves you no matter what you wear.
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 and leave a message or you can text me. You can also reach me at gwillistree@yahoo.com. If you know of a birthday or anniversary, or see any interesting or funny church signs, send them to me. Don’t forget. News has to be sent in by 4 p.m. on Mondays.
