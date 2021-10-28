“For every Goliath, there is a stone.”
Storms brought in some rain Sunday night and early Monday morning. But the high winds was what was so bad on Monday. It sent my chairs and tarps and wood flying.
Several trees sent colored leaves everywhere. And the very cold wind quickly sent me inside. No working on cutting branches and tree limbs outside today.
A lot of the birds have already headed south for the winter, or are on the verge of doing so, such as the hummingbirds and the purple martins. The martins and many other birds leave together and travel in flocks, but the hummingbirds do not.
They travel during the day, one by one, each one by him or herself, looking for feeders and also eating lots of bugs. They stop and rest at night. If the temperatures drops too much at night, they will go into a state of hibernation to conserve their body heat.
“Life has no remote. Get up and change it yourself.” This was seen on a church sign in Montana by Thea. She and some friends have been traveling around the country. Poor thing has nothing else to do! I hope they didn’t get caught in the big storm coming in from the Pacific.
We have a lot of birds that eat from the feeders that stay here all year long such as the American goldfinches and the purple house finch.
Another bird is the robin. Most of the robins stay here all winter but we don’t see them because they move to the wooded areas for shelter and protection from predators and the cold winds as well as for food.
When the ground becomes warmer and the earthworms start coming to the surface in the spring, then the robins will appear on our lawns. As soon as the temperatures dropped, they left for the woods, but if we have a warm spell this winter, with the frogs croaking and the worms rising to the surface, they will be back.
“Church is not a museum for Saints. It is a hospital for sinners.” Seen on a Baptist church sign close to “Custer’s Last Stand” in Montana.
On the first of September the day’s length was 12 hours 52 minutes. On the first day of November, the day’s length will be 10 hours 53 minutes. Daylight is getting shorter, in case someone hasn’t noticed.
Our clocks will “fall backwards” an hour on the first Sunday in November, which is Nov. 7. That means we lose an hour of daylight in the afternoon, just when we need to clean up the yards and mulch the bushes for winter, and gain an hour of daylight in the morning.
“Be grateful you don’t get what you deserve!”
They are telling us not to rake leaves but let them stay on your yards to keep moisture in the ground, and to help caterpillars and other little critters hide for the winter. I don’t rake them anyway. I just wait, and the wind will blow them off my yard and back into the woods!
Everyone is invited to join us at the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church this Sunday for services at 9:45 a.m. Brother Wally Renner will be bringing the message.
I called Brother Al Johnson last Friday and he is doing much better. He plans on coming home to Sacramento in about a week or so. He’ll be living in the house next to the fire house, on the left side of it that has the ramp.
He is a member of our church so he will be joining us, but he won’t be our pastor again because of health reasons. He might preach for one Sunday, but that will be all.
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 and leave a message or text me. You can also reach me at gwillistree@yahoo.com. Remember that I have to turn in the news before 4 p.m. on Mondays for the Thursday edition.
So if you have any news, or if you see an interesting church sign, please send it to me by then. People say they have been noticing church signs now everywhere they go!
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 and leave a message or text, or at gwillistree@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.