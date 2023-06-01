We have about three weeks before the beginning of summer.
I was sitting outside enjoying the sunshine and working on a lady’s genealogy when suddenly the bullfrogs in the pond started ribbing their bull horns, as an old school Principal of mine says. He used to live in Grayson County, but after retirement, he and his wife moved to Florida and lives on the New Smyrna Beach.
“Eternity is a long time to think about where you went wrong.”
Happy birthday wishes to Shirley Cissna. She will be celebrating her birthday on June 7.
“Forecast for tomorrow: God reigns and the Son shines.”
I stopped by the Big Oak Store in Calhoun, where Connie Revlett’s office used to be, next to the old BB&T Bank parking lot, to get some more cole slaw and chicken bites. I looked to see if they had some more jars of jams and jellies. It sells out fast. They had Traffic Jam, Toe Jam, Corn Cob jelly, and my favorite, Frog Jam! Toe Jam is made of tangerine, orange, and elderberry.Traffic Jam has strawberry, rhubarb, raspberry and blueberry. Frog Jam has fig, raspberry, orange, and ginger. The kids love the names. Be sure and stop by and check them out. They also have ice cream, chips, vegetables, canned goods and drinks.
“IPod? iPod? Try iPray! God is always listening!”
Thanks to all the people who text or email me church signs. I’m always getting comments about people liking them.
We spent the weekend at the Poplar Grove Cemetery, collecting money for the mowing. We took turns, and I had Saturday in the a.m. It was boring until people started driving up and I really enjoyed talking to them. I told a bunch of the kids about our Revolutionary soldier buried here, and of course about the horse thief who was caught and hung. They buried him where he fell. But when they dug Mrs. Baker’s grave, they uncovered the horse thief’s grave. The older people had heard about the horse thief, so he was moved over a bit! But still no stone for him.
The first cordless phone was invented by God. He named it “prayer.” It never loses its signal and you never have to recharge it. Use it anywhere.
On Memorial Day, I was down at Mackey Cemetery, collecting money for the mowing. That’s on the other side of Beech Grove, where my Samuel Sandefur (born 1804) is buried, along with Tanners, Firelines, Mackeys and Wahls.
The blooms have fallen off the paw paw trees and the little baby paw paws have started to grow. You can’t tell what they are suppose to look like, but maybe I can get a taste of them this year.
“Ready or not- I’m coming — God.” This sign is on the Temple Baptist church sign in Central City.
“To forget one’s ancestors is to be a brook without a source, a tree without a root.” This is an old Chinese proverb.
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church this Sunday to hear Brother Wally Renner at 9:45 a.m. It’s the white church on the hill with the three crosses beside it. Don’t they look great.
