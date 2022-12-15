In a little over two weeks, we will have to start getting the habit of writing 2023. It will take most people at least a month to do it automatically, and without having to think about it.
“Children are often spoiled because no one will spank Grandma (or “Auntie.”)”
The winter solstice is at 3:48 p.m. our time on Dec. 21. It’s the beginning of winter.
Sympathy to the family of Yvonne Arnold, of Lexington, who passed away last week, on Dec. 5. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elijah “Lige” Arnold. They are former members of the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church. There will be no public services.
I used to have a pen pal in Australia who I exchanged addresses with, when I was in home ec in high school. It was when everyone had pen pals in other countries. Mine was Shirley and she lived on a sheep ranch. They had a tree for Christmas, and shared presents, but then everyone and the neighbors grabbed their stuff and headed to the river for a swimming party. It was hot there because it was their summer.
“Lent is not the fuzz in your navel.” This was seen on the College Park United Methodist Church in Texas.
Louise Sandefur had been sent to the house of Thomas Willis, in Poplar Grove for a teaching job. He was on the school board and was the one who hired new teachers. He had also been an elected representative of the House of Representatives in Frankfort a few years before, so she was a little nervous.
Her daddy, Billie Sandefur, took her in the horse and buggy, and waited in the buggy under the catalpa trees in front. Louise and Mr. Tom sat on the front porch as he talked to her and found out about her teaching education.
He said his son was going to bring out some iced tea for them. In a few minutes the door opened and a tall young man came out carrying a tray with a tea pitcher and glasses of ice and a plate of cookies.
He was wearing a long, below the knees, bright red flowery apron that covered him up to the neck, and tied in back, and had lots of flowery ruffles all along the edges of it. It had flour on it and on him. Louise started laughing.
Mr. Tom turned around to see what she was laughing at, and he laughed, too. He introduced the young man, who wearing his mother’s apron, as his son, Justus, who was also laughing. Justus is a Biblical name, and he was a Jewish Christian in the church at Rome, in the book of Colossians, and it means a just or upright man. This was the first time that they saw each other, with him wearing his mama’s apron covered in flowers.
On Dec. 18, it will be 82 years ago that my daddy and mother married in Webster County. They married in Webster County because that was where their preacher lived and they wanted him to marry them.
“I’ve got friends in high places. The Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.” This was seen on a Baptist Church sign in Nashville.
The Winter solstice signals the beginning of winter, but it also means the daylight will be increasing one minute in the morning and one minute in the evening. So that means more daylight.
“And if I were to ask you to name all the things you love, How long would it take for you to name yourself?”
Why do people get more colds in the cold months? They have found out why. When a cold virus enters the nasal passage, the body has a “virus zapper” that will attack and kill it. But, when the weather gets below 40 degrees, the zapper becomes immobile and doesn’t work nearly as well. So the cold virus attacks the body and multiplies and we are filled with them and we get sick.
If you wear a mask, it will act as a glove or a warmer for your nose and keep you from getting a cold, plus the virus doesn’t get into the nasal passages.
This was seen on a church sign in Clarksville, Tennessee: ”Life stinks. We have a pew for you.”
On these chilly nights when there are no clouds and the sky seems to be so clear and near, grab a blanket and head outside to your lawn chair to look at the skies. The most familiar constellation is Orion in the East. But the east will be full of great sights this next week.
On the 18th, Venus is just above the horizon in the East. Then over the next few nights, more planets will appear in the night sky. Remember, planets do not twinkle. By the 22nd, Venus will still be bright, and Mercury just a bit above it. Then the moon will be faint above them. In an arc, going from East to Northeast, the other three stars, reddish Mars, Saturn, with brilliant Jupiter much higher in the sky,
“Stop, Drop and Roll won’t work in Hell.” This was on the church sign at Stoney Point United Methodist Church.
Everyone is invited to to join us at the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Our service will begin at 9:45 a.m. this Sunday morning. We are the white building and the Baptist is the brick building. The yellow building is their lunchroom. Everyone is invited. Just come on in.
