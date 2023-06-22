We were trying to decide what our Poplar Grove Church (i.e. the women) could get for our fathers for Father’s Day. We always give all the fathers something for Father’s Day. We were sure they didn’t need to get another necktie or a “World’s Greatest Father” coffee cup. Most men have dozens of cups. Cookies or candy didn’t seem to fit the bill.
A chance encounter with a little boy at Walmart gave me an idea. He was trying to get a watermelon out of one of those large floor bins, and I stopped to help him and put it in his cart. He said he was getting it for his daddy for Father’s Day. I thought, “That’s it.” I discussed it with another lady in the church to see what she thought.
So my sister, Barbara, and I got a watermelon for each of our fathers, and to confuse the issue, we got each a Husky black and red top heavy duty tote. Each tote was big enough to hide a watermelon, and even baby Moses in. Each watermelon went in a tote and was wrapped with newspapers. They were hidden in a room at the church. Sunday morning we brought them out and placed them on the front pew while Brother Renner was talking to some of the other members. Then when he went to the pulpit, there were the big plastic totes right in front of him. He stared at them and thought, what in the world?
After his sermon, and songs, and benediction, he dismissed us. But one of the ladies, Cheryl Cissna Villines, stood and stopped everyone. She called for the fathers to come forward and each one got a tote. When they opened the top, and saw the watermelon, they were so surprised. And they started laughing. “I love watermelon,” they said. We laughed so hard. One of them said, “Do we get the tote?” “Yes, of course.” It was a super fun day for all.
“Belief is the truth held in the mind. Faith is the fire in the heart.” This was seen in Nashville.
Happy birthday wishes to Keith Cissna, who will be celebrating his birthday on June 28.
June 28 is also the date of Keith and Tracie’s anniversary. They have been married for 25 years, if my dates are correct. Happy anniversary, my friends.
“A Bible falling apart belongs to someone who isn’t.”
I was surprised and very upset to see that the highway department mowers had come into my yard and mowed down several milkweed plants and hummingbird flowers along my butterfly garden. The milkweed plants had lots of butterfly eggs on them. I had been planning on putting up a fence, but hadn’t decided what kind. So I need to get one up before the next mowing.
“Jesus is the universal donor. His blood works for everyone.” This was seen on a church sign in Evansville.
By the time you read this, the summer solstice has occurred. It was yesterday, June 21 at 9:58 a.m. Central time. The summer solstice is the longest day of the year, or the day with the most hours of daylight. After the solstice, the hours of daylight start to decrease, minute by minute. This is also the time of year that the earth is farther away from the sun. We travel in an ellipse, or oval shaped, orbit around the sun. We are closest to the sun in December. But it’s the tilt of the Earth that brings us summer and winter.
“The best gift a Mother can give is time spent on her knees.”
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Kentucky Highway 1155 in Sacramento for services at 9:45 a.m. A tenth of a mile or so closer to Rumsey, it would have been a Rumsey address. We are the white church on the Poplar Grove hill with the three crosses beside us, and the cemetery around us.
The original road went between our church and the Primitive Baptist Church, which is why we are so close together. Our front door faces East and theirs faces West. Then they decided to make the highway straighter, and left us to one side.
