By the time you read this, the autumnal equinox will have occurred. That means it is now Fall! Hopefully that will bring in some cooler weather and less humidity. The weather people are watching that Polar vortex that is at the North Pole, and the warm currents and winds in the Pacific to see what they are going to do, before they can make a winter forecast. The Rockies need a heavy winter snow to refill the rivers out west. A little snow for us is okay, but I don’t want severe cold.
The woolly worms have been mostly orange that I have seen. There was one big one that was orange but had heavy black up and down the middle of his back! I don’t know what that means. Usually the color is on the different segments of the body. I will have to check out their web page. Let me know if you have seen any woolly worms lately and their color. It may be a bit early for them to be an accurate weatherman.
Happy birthday wishes to Jerrol Howard! He was 70 years old Saturday, the 18th! He is married to Dara Ellis Howard, formerly of Poplar Grove.
Thea Westin sent me a sign from a church in Nevada that she saw while she was on vacation: “We give thanks to God and green bean casserole.”
A friend sent this (don’t think it came from a church sign) to me, “Have we tried throwing a politician into a volcano to appease the virus yet? Just saying ....”
We were thrilled to hear that Brother Al Johnson is back again. He’ll be here until after the beginning of October, when he’ll go back to his son’s for about a week. Then he’ll be back again! He’s the one driving in a cart around Sacramento! He lives in the house that is just left of the new fire department. We’re thrilled to have him back!
Congratulations to Carol Ann (Rickard) and Kevin Brasure on their new grandbaby! Ember Rain McCoy has joined the family, and great-grandmother Patricia Rickard is completely thrilled.
“Jesus was an undocumented refugee” was on a church sign at Chapel Hill.
Tootsie-Roll has come out with three new flavors of their Tootsie Roll! They have grape, watermelon and fruit flavored! I haven’t had a Tootsie Roll in more years than I can count, but I may have to try the watermelon flavored! Thanks to Debbie, who sent me the information.
Happy birthday wishes to Marta Hudson, who is celebrating her birthday on September 29th.
I often see indigo buntings darting around in the bushes and trees. The indigo bunting is a slender, quick little bird with feathers of a deep indigo blue. The bunting and the Bluebird, which has brown on him, and the Blue Jay, which is a familiar bird to everyone, are the only birds with blue on them in our area. I’m partial to the Blue Jay because the Blue Jay was our mascot at Sacramento High School! (Go! Blue Jays!!)
Last weekend I saw some movement in a patch of weeds, mostly foxtails, along the edge of the woods. I caught a glimpse of bright blue in among the foxtail stems and heard a bird chirping merrily. A bright indigo bunting finally showed himself. He was eating the seeds on the heads of the foxtails. As I stood and watched, he fluttered up and grabbed a seed head, then fell back down onto a stem, bringing the seed head with him. While standing on the stem with one leg, he used the other leg to grab the seed head and hold it while he ate the seeds! Again and again he did this little trick, until he apparently had eaten his fill and flew off.
The next day he was back and this time he brought a female with him. They both jumped and fluttered in among the foxtails, eating their fill. The male was gaily chirping as he grabbed a seed head and picked the seeds off it. The little drab colored female didn’t make any noise then, but she came back later that day by herself and was singing merrily as she fed on the seeds.
“Noah was a brave man to sail in a wooden boat with two termites,” was on a sign at the Crossbridge Baptist Church. Thanks, David.
Someone emailed me and wanted to know where I purchased my milkweed seeds, because she was having trouble finding milkweed seeds for her garden. I bought the seeds from Toadshade Wildflower Farm, 53 Everittstown Rd., Frenchtown, N.J. 08825. I first checked out their website because I liked the name. They have a website, www.toadshade.com, which is where I ordered the seeds. They will send you a catalog, which lists several types of milkweed plants, including our common milkweed that grows in the fields, and many other wildflowers. They do not gather seeds from the wild! They will also tell you if the seeds are for your planting zone. I have always been pleased with their service.
Another place where I have ordered the plants themselves is the site www.monarchwatch.org, which is a great place for learning about the monarchs. Their address is: Monarch Watch. University of Kansas, 1200 Sunnyside Ave., Lawrence, KS 66045-7534. Several years ago, I ordered one flat of the syrica, or common milkweed, and another flat of the tuberosa, or butterfly milkweed (the smaller orange milkweed that you see in the pastures and along the road). They ship them on the first of May. People send in milkweed seeds to them, so they often have a supply to give people.
The pods in my milkweed “nursery” is starting to dry and several have already open and flown away! I will have numerous pods with lots of seeds to give away, if anyone wants some. Just let me know.
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church this Sunday at 9:45 am. Brother Wally will be bringing the sermon, unless he talks Brother Al Johnson into doing it! You don’t have to dress up, because nobody does here, unless one of the elders or the preacher gets motivated! Just stop by the white church and come on in! If you haven’t been to church for a while, we welcome you to come in. We are a small church, but Jesus is with us!
You can reach me at gwillistree@yahoo.com or leave a message or text at 270-875-5317.
