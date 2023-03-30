Your soul will live forever, but where will it spend forever?”
Prayers are requested for Robert “Butch” Babb and his upcoming surgery.
Saturday is April Fool’s Day. Mark Twain said,” The first of April is the day we remember what we are the other 364 days of the year!”
I have seen several white-crowned sparrows, with their white streaks on their heads, stopping by the feeders. I was watching out the window and trying to identify the birds. There was a field sparrow, several house finches and a couple of song sparrows. Then a saucy blue jay dropped by the tray feeder that hangs from the old swing frame and scattered all the others. Less than a minute later another blue jay dropped in on the tray and was eating his fill.
One of the little gray birds that have a white underbelly, called a Junco, has been eating the seeds that have fallen on the ground. He hops around and pecks at the ground, scratching to find a seed. These birds spend the summers in Canada and head south to winter in Kentucky. So we see them at the feeders all winter long! Some people call them snowbirds.
Birds are pretty smart. They will eat, then some of them will fly to a bush and watch for enemies while some more birds fly to the feeders and eat.
Happy birthday wishes to Ronnie Fulkerson. He is celebrating his birthday Saturday, April 1.
The average date of the last frost in the McLean County area is April 1-15. It’s changed to a little later this year. Usually it’s to the 10th.
Easter is the second Sunday of April.
A lot of the black oil sunflower seeds have been eaten fast. I’m keeping an eye open because a four-legged critter has been dropping by to get some free food. I usually just let him eat a few minutes before I get after him, but somebody has been making a pig of himself!
“Our church is small, but our God is big!” My cousin saw this on the Temple Missionary Baptist Church outside of Las Vegas.
Someone sent me a recipe that his mother used to fix during the winter for her small chicks. She called it chicken bread, and he still makes it and feeds it to the wild birds. He mixes corn meal with buttermilk and bakes it. Then when it is cool, he crumbles it on a board, to keep it out of the snow and mud, for the birds. Since birds love all kinds of bread and cake crumbs, they really went after it. I might try that some time.
“Jesus the light of the world, Hung in Darkness. God’s grace is with us forever and always.” This was seen at the Rumsey United Methodist Church.
Time is relative, as the old saying goes. One day on earth is 23 hours and 56 minutes, and one year is 364 and 1/4 days. One day on Mars is 24 hours, 37 minutes, and one year is almost two of our years, because it is so much farther away from the sun! One day on Jupiter is almost 10 hours, because it rotates so fast, even though it’s so big you can’t stand up there (gravity would pull you down and smash you) and one year is almost 12 of our years! One day on Pluto is 6.38 of our days, and one year is almost 249 of our years! Isn’t that amazing.
“Joy to the World! The Lord has come!” I saw this a few days ago on a church in South Carrollton! They are referring to Easter morning and the fact that Jesus arose.
“Lord, keep your arm around my shoulders and your hand on my mouth!”
You are invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 9:45 a.m. Sunday for church. It’s a nice friendly church where you can feel at home. You don’t even have to dress up. We’re the white church up on the hill at Poplar Grove, surrounded by the cemetery, at 5112 Kentucky Highway 1155, Sacramento.
