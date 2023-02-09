Punxsutawney Phil did unfortunately see his shadow at Gobbler’s Knob.
So that means we will have six more weeks of winter weather. If he hadn’t seen his shadow, that would have meant only a month and two weeks of winter left. Spring begins on March 20.
“The way to Heaven: turn right and go straight!” This was seen at the New Harmony Baptist Church in Nevada.
Someone asked me about how to raise butterflies and if I was going to order any this year. Yes, I am still going to have the caterpillars of the Painted Ladies, but this year I am also going to be raising Monarch caterpillars and watching them turn into butterflies. They will eventually be set free and I will watch them fly away.
“Body piercing saved our souls!” This was seen in Oklahoma.
Happy birthday wishes to Patricia Richard! She is celebrating her birthday on February 12.
Don’t forget, especially you guys, that Valentine’s Day is almost here. It is this coming Tuesday. Better get busy and get something for your sweetheart before they sell out of everything! I need to remind a couple of people about that.
This was seen on a Baptist Church sign on the other side of Earlington, “Visitors welcome! Members expected.”
I need to take a load of stuff to the Goodwill in Owensboro, which includes a couple or four totes of stuffed animals. I used a lot of the stuffed animals when I was teaching school. The first graders would sit on a rug over to the side, or at the back of the room and read their book quietly to the stuffed animal.
They were kept in a huge toy box that I made out of one-inch plywood and put on wheels, and it had enough room for all the toys and stuffed animals. Years later a former student of mine who had graduated from college stopped by to say hello.
He said the main thing he remembered about playtime was that big toy box. It was big enough to stuff a kid in! And it had funny pictures and drawings on the sides, both inside and outside.
“Jesus was a brown skinned refugee.” This was seen at the Clackamus United Church of Christ in Oklahoma. (that’s spelled correctly, and I’m not making it up.)
Lots of little Juncos and even a Towhee with its orange sides and belly and black back and wings were hoping around the bird feeders during the snow and freezing rain we had last week.
There were also cardinals and blue jays and some house finches and goldfinches, which hadn’t turned golden yet. I have to make sure all the sunflower seeds that I put on the ground for the ground feeders are picked up before it starts getting dark or the raccoons and ‘possums will be having a feast.
“Prayer -the original wireless connection!” This was seen in Florida.
A lady sent me a text about a book which is announcing its 60 year anniversary. It had been reprinted and is for sale on Amazon. Sixty years ago, in 1963, this book was published and it shook the world.
They made it into a movie, which I saw after I read the book. It was called “Fahrenheit 451,” which is the temperature at which a book burns. It was written by Ray Bradbury, one of my favorite writers. It’s a story about society gone awry and books are piled up and burned in the streets to keep anyone from reading them.
“Death was proof that Jesus was human.
Resurrection was proof that He is God.” This was seen on a Church of Christ Church in Nashville.
They have found 12 new moons around Jupiter, making a total of 92 moons. It now is beating Saturn, which has only 83 moons.
There are over 150 known moons in the solar system! Some of the moons may be fragments of much larger moons that collided with each other. Saturn has been beat out by Jupiter by the number of moons, but it’s largest moon, Titan, is so large, it has a substantial atmosphere. It is also the only place beside Earth known to have liquids in the form of rivers, lakes and seas on its surface.
“Heaven is a Holy Place. You can’t enter Heaven if you have sin on your soul! You must be forgiven of your sins!” This was seen on a Church of Christ Church.
Everyone is invited to services this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. at the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Come as you are. All are welcome. It’s the white one on the hill with the three large crosses beside it. Don’t they look good? I’ll give you a hint: they weren’t made by the men.
You can reach me at gwillistree@yahoo.com or call 270-875-5317 and leave a message or text. Thanks to everyone who sends me church signs they have seen! People say that they really notice and read the signs now, where before they just ignored them!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.