Why don’t they have flyswatters three feet long? The ones I have are just up to above your elbow. Or better yet, have them four feet long. When someone stands with the door open for just 10 seconds, and suddenly all the flies within two miles zoom inside because it’s cold outside, it gets serious with that flyswatter. (Yeah, it was me. I was trying to get one of the fur babies inside but she all of a sudden became deaf.)
Don’t they know that flies are smarter than that? They will stay out of reach of the flyswatter. (Plus they have thousands of eyes on their eyeballs.) Do they think that all flies stay within three feet of us? That’s not even long enough to hit them on the ceiling! Do they think the longer flyswatter is too heavy for women? “Us farm girls” who learned to hit a softball out of the cow and horse pasture and not send it toward Ms. Martine’s house, can wallop a fly with a four foot long flyswatter. Don’t even get me going on spiders. They are all trying to find a warm place for the winter, but they can go someplace else. Not to the church. But anywhere else!
“Those who disrespect our flag have never been handed a folded one.” This was seen on the Southend Baptist Church sign in Florida.
Happy birthday wishes to Erin Willis, formerly of Poplar Grove, but who now lives in the big city of Hanson, with her husband, Thad, my nephew, and their girls. Her birthday is on Nov. 30. She’s on Facebook so anyone can send her a Happy Birthday!
“Salvation is up to you!” This was seen on a church sign in Owensboro.
The birds have been busy at the feeders. There have been a lot of the house finches with their purple-reddish throats and heads. They are songbirds, like the other finches. They used to be kept only in cages in homes. Over a hundred years ago, a man in New York opened his cage and let his birds free. They multiplied and spread across the U.S., but they still like being around people and houses, and that is where they got their name.
This was seen on a Catholic church sign outside of Nashville: “Moses had stage fright. David took a rock to a sword fight. He picked 12 outsiders no one would have chosen, and He changed the world.”
I hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving. Do you realize that means we have about one week left in November, and about four and a half weeks in December left. That’s about five and a half weeks left of 2022. We’re going to have to start writing 2023 on our checks. That also means there are about four weeks until the Winter Solstice, which is the beginning of winter.
Someone saw a sign on a church in New York, where it got six feet of snow that was on the news. I have seen it before, but it’s still funny. It said, “Whoever is praying for snow, please stop!”
Remember back in the 1950s they said by the next century (which is now!) we would be driving flying cars that would travel above the ground, like the Jetsons! A car that just traveled a foot above the ground would be great. They would miss all the skunks and raccoons and opossums. What happened to the people who were going to invent them? Did they take a lazy break?
Even though it’s cold outside, I’m working on my garden that I kinda neglected this summer. I’m ordering some more plants for my butterfly garden. For each plant the butterflies use for food, like nectar, they need another plant for laying their eggs. The Monarch butterfly, one of the most familiar butterflies we have, feeds on several different plants with different blooms, but lays eggs only on the milkweed plant. That’s the only plant the baby caterpillars will eat.
“Christmas is coming fast! Looking for the perfect gift? Find Him here!” This sign was seen on a Baptist church in Leitchfield.
But the monarch is endangered. The highway department and several farmers cut down the milkweed plants along the highway on the sides of the the road. The milkweed is one plant that does double duty. It has blooms that many butterflies feed from, and it is the one plant that baby monarchs will eat. I have several colors and kinds of milkweed for the butterflies. You can buy orange, yellow and red milkweed plants. They don’t grow as tall as the native milkweed plants, but the butterflies love the blooms and then they lay eggs on the plants, which hatch into their babies.
“Many who seek God at the eleventh hour die at 10:30.” This was seen at a Methodist church in Coral Gables, Florida.
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The two churches face each other, more or less, because the old road went between us. Both of us are facing the old road. The brown church is the Primitive Baptist. We’re the white church on the hill. Brother Renner welcomes one and all! It doesn’t matter who you are or what you are wearing! We’re a little country church and everyone is welcome to visit us. I’m the tall one who will be wearing a pretty T-shirt with a Christian saying on it.
