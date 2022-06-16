My great-niece, Bella Willis, daughter of my nephew, Thad Willis, celebrated her 10th birthday on Saturday afternoon with a swimming party at their house in Hanson.
All of the family had managed to make it in to celebrate, along with some of their friends! Her cousin, Jasmine Fulkerson came in from Clarksville, Tennessee and her other two cousins, Jade and Julie, came from Poplar Grove as did her Aunt Glenda and Aunt Barbara, and Aunt Keila. Her grandmother, Sandy, was also there. Everyone had lots of fun in the above ground swimming pool, which was very cold! After a few hours, the younger kids, or at least the ones under 30, got in the hot tub to warm up. It took eight people easily.
“America — the Donkey and the Elephant won’t help! We must turn back to the Lamb!”
Happy birthday wishes to John Wayne Albin, who is celebrating his birthday in Heaven on June 20. We miss you and think of you often!
Someone emailed me about ants, since several people were having trouble with them getting on their hummingbird feeders. The lady said ants will not cross a chalk line, or a flour or baby powder line. They feel like razors to them. She also said that black pepper will repel ants. If you put one of these around your pole or tree where you hang your hummingbird feeders, you won’t get ants on the feeder.
“Without Jesus, there would be Hell to pay!” This was seen on a Methodist Church sign in Nashville.
If you get wasps on your feeders, make the sugar mixture a little thinner. Mix it one part sugar and five parts water, instead of four parts water. Wasps won’t like it but hummingbirds will still drink it. After a few days you can change it back to the one to four mixture. Always use white granulated sugar. This is closest to the nectar of their hummingbirds favorite flowers. You never have to put red food coloring in the mixture because the feeder itself has red on it. That will be enough to get the attention of the hummers!
I was early to church last Thursday afternoon. That’s our cleaning day. It takes a while to wipe off the pews with disinfecting liquid so I like to start a bit early. I heard that familiar sound of wings humming and I looked up. There was a hummingbird checking out the red white and blue patriotic displays on our front doors! He apparently didn’t like it so he quickly took off.
“Try Jesus. If you don’t like Him, the Devil will take you back.” Seen on the Western Hills Church of Christ in Colorado.
Summer is almost here! The heat wave that hit us earlier this week was a foretaste of it! The June solstice occurs at 4:14 a.m. Tuesday, June 21. This solstice marks the official beginning of Summer in the Northern Hemisphere. It is the beginning of winter in the Southern Hemisphere.
“If you don’t like the way you were born, Try being born again” Seen on the Big Zion Baptist Church sign.
Someone gave me a note from a lady who has been working on the Ellis family who lived in the Poplar Grove area back in the 1800’s. She dropped by the Poplar Grove Cemetery one day, but didn’t find the graves she needed. She was told to check on Find-a-Grave. But they are in another cemetery and there is not a picture of his grave. There was some other information on him, but no picture. The person who did a lot of cemeteries in the county apparently did not do that cemetery. The note that was given me had gotten water on it and the phone number was blurred. If you are that lady, please contact me and I’ll be glad to help you.
“Jesus would sooo smack you in the head!” This was seen on the sign at the Baptist Church of Middletown, Virginia.
I was out in a chair the other night, watching the constellations and the stars. It was one of those rare nights when the sky was dark enough to see the Milky Way. There is so much light pollution in the area, coming from all the towns around us, that it is hard most of the nights to see the Milky Way, which is the edge of our galaxy. Light pollution not only robs us of our views of the sky and the Milky Way, it’s also an indication of how much energy and money is wasted by inefficient, improperly directed outdoor lighting! The light should not be focused upward, but most of them are, which wastes so much energy that the taxpayers have to pay for. The National Science Foundation is even doing a swirls wide study of the problem and to see how much energy is being wasted.
“Sin is expensive. Who’s paying for yours?” First Christian Church just outside of Evansville.
Everyone is invited to church services at 9:45 a.m. Sunday to hear Brother Wally (Wallace) Renner. Everyone is welcome, regardless of the color of your skin or your hair, or the clothes you are wearing. Put on some blue jeans and T-shirt and sneakers and come on!
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 or at gwillistree@yahoo.com.
