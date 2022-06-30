Happy birthday to Cheryl Villines. She will be celebrating her birthday on July 1.
I guess everyone has heard by now that Walgreen’s will be moving to its new location at 730 Main Street, across from the Elementary School, on July 20. It will close at 3 p.m. that day to allow for the final move.
“Are you hot? Come inside. We’re prayer-conditioned!” This was seen on a Reformed Church of God church sign close to Springfield, Tennessee.
Happy birthday wishes to Keith Cissna He celebrated his birthday last Tuesday, June 28.
A baby guinea fowl is called a keet. I miss having my guineas. But, wow! They could scream and holler if they saw a strange animal, or if the leaves blew. They were great watchdogs. So if you raise guineas, like I used to do, and have a little building for them to go in at night, you could call it a “keet kastle” and watch everyone look at you with a strange look on their face.
Happy birthday to P. J. Logsdon. He will be having his birthday on July 1.
“Jesus is God’s selfie!” This was seen on the church sign at the Walnut Grove Reformed Church.
This weekend we will be having the Fourth of July Celebration. We often go to my nephew Thad’s house but since he is vacationing for the month, he and his family won’t be home. So who is keeping an eye on their fur babies and spoiling them rotten? Thad’s nieces, Jade and Julie Fulkerson will be the animal watchers. Poor girls. A hot tub, swimming pool, a grill, streaming TV, a full freezer and refrigerator! And getting paid money for watching the fur babies! How can they survive?
“Prayer is one of the best free gifts we receive!” This was seen on a church sign on the Ashland City Baptist Church in Ashland City, Tennessee.
Happy birthday wishes to James Christopher Arnold, who will be celebrating his birthday on July 4.
“Store the Bible in your heart, not on a shelf!” This was seen at the Church of Christ of Shackle Island.
It’s surprising how many loose white chickens you can spot on the road. We saw two of them on the road last week just after a Tyson chicken truck full of cages of chickens passed us.
The chickens had apparently gotten loose from their cage on the truck and was wandering around by the side of the road, terrified and lost. There’s no way to catch them. I used to see a lot of them when I traveled the parkway from Central City to Leitchfield every day. They didn’t last long on the parkway.
“Lord, help us be the people our dogs think we are!” This was seen on the First Presbyterian Church in Nashville.
This is the time of year when the Little Dipper stands straight up from Polaris, also called the North Star, right after dusk, like a child’s escaped balloon from a summer picnic.
We have passed the latest sunset and earliest sunrise of the year. Now the sunsets will start getting earlier, and the sunrises will start getting later! In other words, the days are starting to get shorter.
Happy birthday wishes to Sandra Gail Sandefur Steward, who will be celebrating her birthday on July 7.
Can someone explain to me why WalMart sells Budget Saver Twin Pops sugar-free popsicles, 12 in a bag, six flavors, for children, and one of the flavors is “pina colada”? That is an alcoholic drink! I ate one, thinking it was pineapple.
It was awful! I started reading on the package and saw that there was not a pineapple flavor in the bag, but it was pina colada. And I was going to take them to a 10-year-old child’s birthday party.
The sounds of crickets means that summer has arrived, as if we couldn’t tell by the temperatures the last couple of weeks! But a cricket can also tell you what temperature it is.
Crickets are cold-blooded so when the temperature in the air changes, the cricket’s body temperature changes with it. As the temperature rises, the cricket’s metabolism increases, allowing the process that triggers the chirp-creating muscle contraction to happen more quickly.
Frequent chirping is a sure sign that the heat is rising. To find out the exact temperature in degrees Fahrenheit, count the number of chirps in 14 seconds and add 40.
When we working out at the radio telescope when I was a graduate assistant in Astronomy at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, many years ago, we would actually count the chirps of a cricket while someone else timed us, and then we would add 40.
It works! What can I tell you? After a while we got bored watching the screens so we counted cricket chirps.
Brother Wally Renner hopes to be back to church this Sunday after his bout of Covid. He had been down to Florida to visit with family members, and someone wasn’t wearing a mask. He had to take a shot to help prevent pneumonia in his lungs. All in all he was lucky.
Everyone is invited to join us at the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. Put on your blue jeans, T-shirt and tennis shoes and come on!
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 or at gwillistree@yahoo.com.
