Clocks are changed the first Sunday in November. Remember to fall backwards!
There was a large bumble bee buzzing around the flowers beside where I sat last Wednesday, reading the paper. It was crawling on the Rose of Sharon shrubs and some of the last of the daisies. I watched it for while, but it just ignored me and went on with his business. Early Thursday morning when I went outside, there was a bumble bee lying beside the flowers. I don’t know if the cooler temperature had stunned it or not. I hope it wasn’t dead. I grabbed a couple of leaves and gently lifted it up and placed it under the flower where the cooler air wouldn’t hit him. It was gone Friday.
“Sometimes all it takes is one prayer to change everything.” This church sign was seen in Flagstaff, Arizona.
The Frymire winter report, which uses the Japanese Elm tree to determine the winter weather, is calling for snow flurries for Thanksgiving, and six inches of snow for Dec. 24. That’s not bad. But they are saying that on Jan. 3, the temps will drop to 9 degrees, followed by five inches of snow on the 8th. Two days later we will get half an inch of ice and 10 inches of snow.
The Frymire report is usually about as accurate as the TV weather report. I hope it’s wrong. I would rather have 60 degrees and no ice all winter! If we have that much snow for Christmas, we won’t be going anywhere for Christmas Day.
“Forget injuries. Never forget kindnesses.” This was seen on a church in Owensboro.
Several places have reported that because of the severe drought conditions over the western U.S. this year, cranberries will be in short supply for Thanksgiving. So if you want cranberries you had better start looking for them and go ahead and buy them! For me, I could care less. But a friend of mine says you have to have cranberries or it’s not Thanksgiving. Of course I would rather have chicken than turkey, anyway, so ignore me.
“The Road to Heaven is Through Your Heart. “ This sign was seen in Earlington, but they didn’t get the name of the church.
The Captain William Rowan Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be meeting this Friday, Oct. 21 at our favorite spot, which is Farley’s in Calhoun. We usually start off the meeting with ordering a dessert or sandwich from Farley’s and we can continue the meeting while enjoying their sandwiches or desserts. Their desserts are out of this world.
“Do not neglect to show hospitality to strangers, for by doing that some have entertained angels without knowing it.” This sign was seen in Clarksville, Tennessee.
Someone asked me if I had any Snow-on-the-Mountain seeds to give away. I sure do! These are the 3-foot tall flowers that have petals that turn white as the flowers open. The entire tops turn snowy white and butterflies and all kinds of bees and flying insects are attracted to them. They are annuals but they seed easily so you don’t have to keep planting them. They are also drought resistant. Just send me your address, and I’ll mail them to you.
“A lot of you never had to go get your own switch off the tree as a kid and it shows.” A friend from Florida sent this to me.
I saw a couple of the endangered Monarch butterflies around the Snow-on-the-Mountain and the Rose of Sharon shrubs last week. A Monarch lives about four weeks, not near long enough to travel to central Mexico in the fall migration. In the Spring, it takes at least four generations of the Monarch to head north to the states. But in the fall, to head south, the Monarch butterfly becomes a “super generation.’ It is known as the Methuselah generation, because this incredible butterfly can live eight times, yes, eight times longer than its ancestors. As it heads south, it can travel 50 miles a day riding thermal currents south. A few stay along the Gulf coast in the warm areas, but most of the Monarchs head to the same spot in central Mexico. They spend the winter hanging onto the trees in an enormous grove of oyamel fir trees that goes on for miles. Years ago, farmers in Mexico would shovel up the Monarchs for feed for the cattle. Now, some of them are planting more oyamel fir trees for the Monarchs, because they have realized they are endangered and will soon, unfortunately, become extinct unless things change.
“Tears are prayers that lips can’t speak.” A lady saw this on the other side of Henderson.
We had a very enjoyable Pastor Appreciation Day last Sunday. We surprised Brother Wally Renner with lots of goodies and a thank you gift! We sat in one of the Sunday School rooms where we had spread out all the goodies and drinks and enjoyed eating the goodies and listening to Brother Wally talk about his experiences as a chaplain in the military.
Thanks to everyone who sends me the messages on the church signs. Yes, Irene. You have it right.
“One step at a time. Ask the Lord to walk with you. Ask the Lord, or Satan will step up instead.”
Everyone is invited to Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church for services this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. That’s the white church on the hill beside the three crosses, and it is surrounded by the cemetery.
