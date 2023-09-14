I was sorry to see that the Blue Jay Cafe, in Sacramento, later named NaNa’s, is closed and up for sale. It used to be one of the busiest places in the county. Everybody was talking about how good the Blue Jay’s was.
I used to stop by there on my way home from teaching school on Monday, and get a dozen cooked and ready to eat catfish filets. Then I would munch on them the rest of the week and weekend. I would finish them Sunday afternoon after church and be ready for the next batch! That was at least 25 years ago. I don’t know how long it has been there. Someone said that what did the restaurant in was the name change.
“Always stop and pray.”
The International Day of Peace is Thursday, Sept. 21.
The Daughters of the American Revolution will be meeting at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at Farley’s in Calhoun. We hope everyone can be there.
“Sin knocks a hole in your bucket of joy.” This was seen on the Union Grove Baptist Church.
I missed Edna Hunt Willis’ birthday last week! She celebrated her birthday on Sept. 8. Her kids took her out to eat. Happy birthday, Edna!
On Saturday morning next week, at 1:50 a.m., Sept. 23, it will be the end of summer and the Autumnal Equinox will occur. That’s the first day of fall. There will be 12 hours of sunlight. Our seasons are caused by the tilt of the Earth’s axis that goes through each pole. It is tilted about 23 1/2 degrees. That means we have summer while the Southern Hemisphere has winter and vice versa! Some old friends of mine, who lived in southern Australia, used to have a picnic and go swimming on Christmas Day. I hope we don’t have as bad and extreme weather this fall and winter as we did over the summer.
Keep your feeders for the hummers up until you don’t see any for a week. Scraggles will be coming in, maybe hurt or sick. Keep your feeders up for them. Usually, the second week of October, they will be flying around and zooming over your house, and then one cold morning, they will be gone. It’s the angle of the sun that tells them to head south! Isn’t it amazing how they know that.
“Skip rope, not Church!”
It’s time to start looking and watching for woolly worms. I have seen several, usually crossing the road. I saw one solid black woolly worm and a reddish-brown worm with most of its middle segments being the brown and only a little black on each end. It’s fun to keep a list with how many you see of each color.
“Acting perfect in Church is like dressing up for an X-Ray!” This was seen at the Jupiter Tequesta Church of Christ.
The Farmer’s Almanac says that the woolly worm, or woolly bear caterpillar, has thirteen segments to its body, each one corresponding to the thirteen weeks of winter. This weather lore started over two hundred years ago, long before Farmer’s Almanac wrote about it.
Dr. Curran went to a state park north of New York City in 1948, and studied as many caterpillars as he and his wife could find in one day. He counted the number of reddish-brown segments and determined the average number of the colored segments from the many caterpillars they caught. The more reddish-brown segments, the milder the winter.
Using this information, he forecast the coming winter weather and it was reported in the New York Herald Tribune. He was trying to prove that the old folklore was true, and he continued this for the next eight years, even though he knew he was using too few caterpillars to get a true sample. The story spread around the world and the woolly bear was famous. This is one of the few caterpillars almost everyone can recognize.
Over 75 years later, the woolly-bear brown segments are still being counted, more or less tongue in cheek, but it’s really an excuse for having fun! The wider the reddish-brown or orange segments in the band in the middle, using the average of many caterpillars, the milder the winter. The smaller the reddish-brown, the worse the winter! Let me know what you see over the next few weeks!
“Take hold of the Word of God and Blossom, because God will Round-Up weeds!”
Thanks to all the church signs sayings.
Everyone is invited to join us this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. Brother Wally welcomes everyone. We’re the white church on the hill with the three wooden crosses beside us.
