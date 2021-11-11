The last bloom on my purple clematis vine is still there. I thought the below-freezing temps would get it for sure this past week! My cleome, or spider plants, look like they got frostbit, but some bees were still getting nectar from the blooms on them. There were still several blooms on the clover that looked a little less than perfect from the freeze, but a couple of honey bees were crawling over them and their legs were covered with pollen.
Happy birthday wishes to Carol Ann Rickard, who will be celebrating her birthday on Nov. 14. Happy birthday, Carol Ann!
Today is Nov. 11, 2021, also known as Veteran’s Day. This was a day people used to go to town to watch the Veteran’s Day parade and then head to the cemeteries and clean and decorate the graves of their deceased veteran family members. People rarely spend their afternoons doing that anymore.
I ran over to Livermore one day last week, went past the school and pulled into Hill Street, looking for the Post Office. I stopped at a place on the first block that was open and that looked busy. It’s was Terry’s Crafts, and she said the post office was just down the street. There were piles of different sizes of undecorated wreaths made from grapevines beside her door. They looked so pretty. She said a man she knew made them for her to sell. I just had to buy a couple of the larger ones! I took them to church, and we plan on decorating them to hang for Christmas!
This was sent by a lady who lives in Nashville, but she’s been on a vacation in Florida and saw this church sign: “Now is the time to invest in eternity.”
Happy birthday wishes and sweet memories of Gail Lynn Rickard. Gail was born on Nov. 12, 1969, and entered the gates of Heaven to see her Lord and Savior and her daddy, on Feb. 21, 2018. We miss you Gail, and think of you often.
On the first day of November, the daylight was 10 hours 53 minutes long. By the last day of the month, the 30th, the length of daylight will be 10 hours 12 minutes long. Daylight is getting shorter, in case someone hasn’t noticed! This is from the Sacramento Deposit Bank calendar. Since the time changed, we have lost an hour of daylight in the evening and gained an hour in the morning.
I have a calendar from 2014 from the Sacramento Deposit Bank. It has the length of daylight on Nov. 1 as being 10 hours and 44 minutes long. On the last day of the month, it has the daylight as being 10 hours 00 minutes. That’s a difference of nine minutes on the first day and 12 minutes on the last day of the month. Same month, same days, but from seven years ago.
This was seen on a Baptist Church sign close to Caneyville and sent to me by a friend: “Been thinking of ways to spruce up my funeral. Maybe I’ll arrange for a ventriloquist.”
The longest partial lunar eclipse of the 21st century will take place overnight next week, on Nov. 19, if the sky is clear! The earth will cover 97% of the moon, so it is almost a full eclipse! It will begin on Friday morning at 12:02 a.m., just after midnight! It could be considered very late Thursday night. It will reach its maximum at 3:02 a.m., and end at 6:03 a.m., lasting six hours. So dress up warm, grab a lawn chair and some blankets and go outside for a while to watch the eclipse. It is always so awesome!
This was seen on a Baptist Church sign: “In the beginning God ... end of debate.”
The latest news about the supply chain backload unfortunately involves one of Christmas’ favorites. The Elf on a Shelf, the Elf that incredibly moves from place to place in the house during the night in order to watch the children and how they behave, is made in China. The boxes of elves were flown in on a plane early last spring to bypass the harbors and are now in warehouses. But they still need trucks and drivers to get all of them to the stores. If you can’t find an Elf on the Shelf, you can use the Baby in the manger! Get a small nativity scene with the Baby Jesus, and Mary and Joseph, and move it around the house every night, instead of an Elf! You can tell your child that Jesus is watching you, instead of an Elf!
Seen on a Methodist church sign in Georgia: “Stop judging others because their sin is different than yours. There is no big sin or little sin. They are all sins.”
My cousin, Thea, who lives in Nevada, saw this on a Baptist Church sign: Romans 3:23-24 says “For all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God, and all are justified freely by His grace through the redemption that came by Christ Jesus.”
You are invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church for services this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. That’s the white church on the hill! We face the other church because a long time ago, the road between us was the original road. Then they decided to get rid of some of the crooked angles in the road and made the main road like it is now, and it bypasses the churches!
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 and leave a message or you can text me. You can also reach me at gwillistree@yahoo.com. Remember that I have to turn in the news by 4 p.m. on Mondays for the Thursday edition.
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 and leave a message or text, or at gwillistree@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.