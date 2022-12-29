I hope everyone had a Merry Christmas!
I could have done without the severe cold and the snow, but as I’m in Kentucky, I guess I am just going to have to live with it. A couple of friends of mine moved, lock, stock, and barrel, from Kentucky, to one of those beaches in Florida. The kids and grandkids spend a lot of time down there with them. They said they miss the people up here, but not the weather.
This will be the last article I write with 2022 on it. Goodbye 2022. Now if I can only remember to write 2023.
Two things you can depend on: Death and Taxes. Are you ready for both?
Happy birthday wishes to Julie Ann Fulkerson, my great niece. She will be another year older on Dec. 31. She’s the daughter of my niece, Keila, and her husband, Ronnie Fulkerson of Poplar Grove.
“There are no atheists in Hell.” The guy saw this church sign, and he managed to write the sign down, but couldn’t remember the name of the church.
The birds were out in force and emptied the feeders in a short time. There were a couple of towhees hopping around on the ground, and three male Cardinals. Several blue jays joined then. Then an indigo bunting hopped around at the feeders and was singing up a storm. I often see them darting around in the trees and bushes. They are a slender, quick little bird with his feathers a deep indigo blue, and a few black feathers on his wings. They weren’t bothered at all by the solid black cat watching them fluttering around, while she was lying on the snow. I guess she thought they couldn’t see him.
I once saw an Indigo Bunting in some foxtails at the edge of my garden. He was slipping in and out of the weeds, holding onto the stalks. He was chirping merrily so he was apparently happy to have found some food. The bunting was eating the seeds on the heads of the foxtails. He fluttered up and grabbed a seed head, then fell back down onto a stem, still holding onto the seed head. While he was holding onto the stalk with one leg, he used the other leg to grab the seed head and hold it while he ate the seeds. All the while he was eating he was singing. Again and again he did this little trick until he apparently had eaten his fill and flew off.
We have three birds with blue on them in our area. The Indigo Bunting, the Bluebird which also has brown on him, and one of my favorites, the Blue Jay, which has blue and white. Yay. Go Sacramento Blue Jays. Oops. That just kinda slipped out.
“God is still writing your story. Stop trying to steal the pen.”
1500 years ago, everyone “knew” that the center of the universe was the Earth and everything orbited around the Earth, even the Sun. Five hundred years ago, everyone “knew” that the earth was flat. Three hundred years ago, everyone “knew” the best way to cure people of sickness was to make a cut in their arm and take a bowl of blood out of the body to get rid of the bad humors. Imagine what you’ll know tomorrow.
“To err is human. To arrr is pirate.” This was seen on the Church of Christ in Warminster.
My sister, Barbara, got the Covid Monday of last week. She’s pretty good now. Sure enough, I tested positive on Saturday. It’s not pleasant.
Will the road you’re on get you to my place? — God. This was seen on the sign at the Emmanuel Baptist Church.
Church at Poplar Grove was canceled last week because the preacher, Brother Wally Renner was ill, and the weather was so bad. Hopefully we can have it this Sunday. Hopefully I will be well enough to go.
“If you would shut up, you could hear God’s voice.” Seen at the Valiant Church of God.
Everyone is invited to attend the Poplar Grove Church and hear the world of God. And you can pray for me that I get over this Covid.
