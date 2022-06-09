The moon that will be full on June 14 is called the Strawberry Moon.
June 14 is also Flag Day. Be sure and put out your flag.
Happy birthday wishes to Paul J. Logsdon. He will be celebrating his birthday on June 14. I won’t tell his age, even though I’ve seen a copy of his birth record. That’s because we are cousins and he is in our Sandefur book that mother and I did years ago. We also went through 12 years of school together at Sacramento High School.
Summer is coming. It begins on June 21.
Happy birthday and sweet wishes to my Bella Marie Willis. Bella is the daughter of my nephew, Thad, and his wife, Erin Willis. We will be going to a swimming party Saturday at their house. Bella was born in 2012, so that makes her 10 years old. That’s really hard to believe that she is that old.
A friend of mine, who I taught school with for many years, and is traveling in Texas this week, saw a Baptist Church sign and just had to send it to me. “100 degree is cold compared to Hell.”
Gas is dangerous stuff, according to Oregon. To pump gas at a gas station in Oregon, according to Oregon state law, you have to be at least 17 years old, and a trained pumper. Therefore all gas stations are serviced by an employee of the gas station, and you can not get out of your car and pump it yourself. That is why Oregon gas is $6.49 a gallon. My cousin from Rhode Island has been traveling through Washington and Oregon and was shocked by the gas prices in Oregon. He said that New Jersey prices are also very high, but that’s New Jersey.
“We support the separation of Church and Hate.” Seen at Middletown Baptist Church.
I heard a rumor that the lot in Sacramento where Atkin’s Electric used to be, has been sold and they are putting storage units there for rent. Time will tell if that’s true.
“Choose the Bread of Life, or you are toast.” This was on a Baptist Ministries Church sign.
Sunrise last Monday morning was at 5:26 a.m. If you get up and look to the Eastern skies, hopefully clear, during the last dark hour before dawn, which will be about 4:30 a.m., you will be able to see a meteor shower coming in low in the sky. It will appear to becoming from the constellation of Aries. Aries is about a finger’s width above the bright planet Venus. The shower will be going in all directions, even going upward since it is coming from Aries and we see it as it is hitting the atmosphere. They will be visible every morning until the June 17, when they start slowing and fading.
Throughout the month of June, when you are up and awake in the predawn skies, watching the meteor shower, keep an eye open for the other planets in the sky. Remember, stars twinkle but planets do not because they only reflect the sun’s light. There will be five planets in alignment that will be visible the rest of the month in the East. They are Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn.
“Whoever keeps praying for hot weather — we’re impressed. Now pray for World Peace.” This was seen in Oklahoma.
Everyone is invited to Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church for services this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. Put on your sneakers or flip flops and jeans and come join us. Jesus loves you whatever you wear.
You can reach me or text me at 270-875-5317 or at gwillistree@yahoo.com if you have any news or birthdays or see any unusual or funny church signs.
