There will be a super moon on Aug. 1. The moon will be so close to Earth, as it travels on its orbit around us, that it will appear super large.
Happy birthday wishes to Paul J. Logsdon. He is celebrating his birthday on Aug. 2.
“Faith is the Substance of Things hoped for, The Evidence of things not seen.” Hebrews 11:1” This was seen on a Baptist Church outside of Nashville. It’s also one of my favorite verses.
Happy birthday wishes to my daddy, Justus Willis, who is celebrating his birthday on Sunday, July 30th in Heaven. Justus is a Biblical name.
In Acts 18:7 it says, “And he departed thence, and entered into a certain man’s house, named Justus, one that worshiped God.”
Happy anniversary to Paul J. and Betty Logsdon. They are having their anniversary on Aug. 2.
“We specialize in eternal life insurance. We don’t provide it. We point you to the One who does.” This was given to me by Roy Villines.
One of my favorite books that we read in college was “Fahrenheit 451.” It was written by Ray Bradbury, one of the top Science Fiction writers of all time. He had two young children when he wrote the book in 1953. He used a rental typewriter and typed it in the basement of the library where he had peace and quiet. It refers to the temperature of burning books.
The book, which was made into a movie, was about a government leader who decided that a certain book was bad, so it was taken out of the schools and libraries and destroyed. Then he said Shakespeare was bad, and all of his books had to be destroyed. He decided all these other books were bad, so they had to be destroyed. Well, let’s burn them, it will be faster. Libraries were broken into and armloads full of books were burned in huge piles. It referred to Society gone awry. Or just gone crazy.
“A lot of kneeling will keep you in good standing.” This was seen on a Church of Christ Church outside of Earlington.
Happy birthday wishes to McEuen Logsdon. He is having a birthday on July 30.
I’m going to have to get my raccoon trap out again to move someone to a different locale. Rocky Raccoon’s grandson is back and is determined to get the sunflower seeds and the cat food I put out. It’s amazing how fat that raccoon is. Or maybe not. He eats enough. I’ll chase him off, but then in ten minutes he’ll be back. I think he circles around the house and then decides he wants to eat again and come back to the deck.
“ Think it’s hot here? You don’t want to go to Hell.” This was seen by some friends of mine in Virginia, at the Message of the Cross Family Worship Center.
School will be starting soon. I remember as a first grade teacher, we had to go to the school and help the kindergarten teachers two weeks before it started. Parents had to registered their kindergarten children and they had to bring proof of their vaccinations against measles and mumps, whooping cough and so forth. No vaccination paper, no admittance to school. Too many children died from these diseases before the vaccines came out.
“Nothing you confess can make God love you less.”
I remember standing in line at the county fair in Calhoun, many years ago, holding on to daddy’s hand, waiting for our turn to get the polio vaccine. I could see my cousins way down the line, and some friends from church, but daddy wouldn’t let me go back and join them. When we finally reached the table where the men were sitting, one of them poured the vaccine onto a sugar cube and I had to eat the sugar cube. There were two elderly women who had already gone through the line, and they were watching some teenage boys just behind us, take the sugar cubes. They were crying and hugged the young boys. My daddy knew them and said hello. They told him that several people in their family had contacted polio and died from it, including the boys’ grandfather. So now, they wouldn’t have to be afraid of getting polio.
“No perfect people allowed.”
The Perseids meteor will peak on the night of Aug. 12-13. The week before and after will also have many you can see, if it’s not cloudy. On those days, the moon will be 10% full, so hopefully it will not outshine any meteors. They will appear to come from high in the north, but if they hit low on the atmosphere, they could leave a falling streak low in the east or west. It is best if you just lie back in a chair or recliner, after you have sprayed with OFF! and have your bottle of water close by, and keep your eyes upward. Many can be seen out of the corner of your eye.
“Looking for Mr. Right? Find Him here.” This was seen on the Bethany Village Methodist Church.
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church on the hill. It’s the white one with its back facing Kentucky Highway 1155, and the front of it facing the original road, before they decided to straighten it and left us to the side. The three crosses are beside us. Our church begins at 9:45 a.m. Everyone is welcome. When we die, our soul will still live forever. It does not die. Remember you have to decide in this life, where your soul will go to spent eternity.
