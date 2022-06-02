I hope everyone had a safe Memorial Day weekend.
I always will remember when a friend of mine, Judy Tilford, leaned over her grill to check the hamburger patties, and it flared at that second. The flame flashed up and caught the side of her shoulder-length hair! Her daughter was close by, and she threw a towel over her head. God was watching out for Judy, because not a bit of skin on her face or neck was burned or even touched by the flame. Her hair was scorched and part of it on the side looked melted, according to her daughter. She had to cut it short to get the scorched mess off. But besides that, she was fine. Just scared witless. She did a lot of “Thank you, Jesus!” that night.
Don’t forget Father’s Day is the third Sunday this month.
When life seems difficult, P.U.S.H. — Pray Until Something Happens.
The Poplar Grove Cemetery Committee took turns sitting at the table at the cemetery over the Memorial Day weekend to collect money for maintaining the cemetery. I was glad to see a lot of people I hadn’t seen for a long time, and I made some new friends.
“I was going to waste, but God recycled me!” This was seen on a church sign in Earlington.
The last eight years have been the hottest years on record, according to NASA records. They said that last year ranks as the sixth hottest on record.
“Our church is like fudge! Sweet with a few nuts!”
We had our Memorial Day get-together at the Mackey Cemetery on Monday afternoon. We walked around the cemetery and put flowers on the graves of our relatives. My great-great-grandfather, Samuel Sandefur, and his wife, Obedience, are buried at Mackey Cemetery. Several cousins and friends I had seen many times over the past decades have passed away the past few years. Time has caught up with all of us!
We have about three weeks left of Spring! The June solstice occurs at 4:14 a.m. June 21. This solstice marks the official beginning of summer in the Northern Hemisphere, occurring when Earth arrives at the point in its orbit where the North Pole is at its maximum tilt (about 23.5 degrees) toward the sun, resulting in the longest day and shortest night of the calendar year. (By longest “day,” it means the longest period of sunlight hours.) On the day of the June solstice, the Northern Hemisphere receives sunlight at the most direct angle of the year. In the Southern Hemisphere, the June solstice marks the beginning of winter.
Do you know that a hummingbird’s wings beat at about 50-52 times per second? The average heartbeat of a hummer is 1,360 times per minute.
Happy birthday wishes to Shirley Cissna. She will be celebrating her birthday on June 7.
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove C.P. Church for services at 9:45 a.m. Sunday. Brother Wally would love to see all of you. I would, too!
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 and leave a message or text, or at gwillistree@yahoo.com.
