I haven’t heard coyotes howling or yipping for several days.
They probably have lots of babies now to keep them busy. A man on Facebook had videos showing a coyote easily jumping an eight-foot fence! He said he had seen pictures of them scaling a 14-foot cyclone fence, which they have out west.
A vehicle apparently hit a coyote on Kentucky Highway 431, just a short distance before it changes to Frederica, outside of Owensboro. It was on the side of the road and at first, I thought it was a dog. Then I saw the head. There’s no mistaking a coyote’s head for a dog’s! It just looks like a wild animal.
April 22 is Earth Day. On April 22, 1970, there was an event on TV celebrating what was called Earth Day, and Bette Midler was the sick Mother Earth who we all had to save! 20 million people showed their support for the environment. In 1990, it became a global event! We have come a long ways, but 52 years after the first Earth Day, we still have not saved Mother Earth! They are still cutting down the Rain Forest and plastic is everywhere. They have even found micro pieces of plastic in people’s blood.
Someone said that we don’t recycle plastic in McLean County anymore because people won’t place the correct type of plastic in the correct box. Water bottles go in one box, and detergent bottles go in another, and colored cola bottles in another. If there are examples of the bottle or the plastic above the correct box, how hard can it be?
“I wish Noah had swatted those two mosquitoes. And the two fleas, too! And while he was at it, don’t forget those ticks!” This was on a church sign at the Newburgh Church of Christ.
The average date of the last frost for Calhoun, Lock #3, is April 24.
Happy birthday to Scott Cissna! He is celebrating his birthday on April 22.
“Don’t judge someone because they sin differently than you.” This was on the Christian Assembly Church sign in Central City.
I was looking at the new CDC map of the United States showing the locations of the new virus, which spreads more easily than all the others. It has hit the area hard around London, Kentucky, which is close to the Cumberland Gap. There was not very many cases yet in the McLean County/Green River area.
Happy birthday wishes to Brandy West Rice. She is celebrating her birthday on April 22.
“If you follow the greatest men of God back to their beginnings, you will often find yourself in a hidden closet or lonely pew, where a mother kneels to pray.” This was seen on a Baptist Church sign in Louisiana.
Happy birthday wishes to Shelia Heflin, who is celebrating her birthday on April 23.
Don’t forget the Lyrid meteor shower this week. The meteors originate from the Comet Thatcher, which has an orbit of 415 years. It will appear to be coming from the constellation of Lyra, the harp, which is low in the North-East after dark, and it will rise slowly throughout the night.
The very bright star in the area is Vega. The shower will continue for several days, with the peak on April 21, and will continue for several more days. Hopefully the sky will be clear. The waning moon can be a problem, but it helps if you set your lawn chair with a tree or building to block the moon.
The majority of the meteors will hit the atmosphere after midnight, closer to the morning twilight. But there will be many to see as soon as it gets very dark in the evening.
“Duct tape is good, but 3 nails fixes everything.” This was seen by my cousin on a Methodist Church sign in Utah where she has been skiing.
The Hubble telescope has taken pictures of the farthest individual star ever seen. The light from this star took 12.9 billion years to reach Earth. It takes the light from our sun eight minutes to reach Earth, which makes it a distance of eight light minutes away. It takes the Sun’s light five hours to reach Pluto, which makes it a distance of five light hours.
Light travels at the speed of 186,000 miles a second, whether it’s the sun’s ray or a flashlight! If you do the math, it will tell you that light travels about six trillion miles in one year, which makes it the distance of one light year. In 12.9 billion years, the distance would fill up the page with zeros. That is why astronomers just say that the star is at a distance of 12.9 million light years. How magnificent is God’s universe.
“Be thankful you don’t get what you deserve!” Hope Community Church.
Don’t forget the Captain William Rowan Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution that will be meeting at 1 p.m. Friday, April 29 at Farley’s on Main Street in Calhoun. It’s the white house that was made into a Bed and Breakfast years ago. That’s where you see people heading for lunch! If you are wanting to join, you are invited to come to the meeting! You don’t have to be a member to join us.
“You can’t enter Heaven unless Jesus enters you.”
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church for services this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. Come as you are. Wear your blue jeans and sneakers and T-shirt or overalls and come on.
All the ladies at church last Sunday wore their decorated Easter bonnets. Everyone did such a good job with their bonnets. They were so bright and beautiful! We looked so good.
Brother Wally really loved them. I was a first-grade teacher for over eighteen years, so I was able to get undignified and I wore a couple of blue birds on my hat and a pink squeaky duck on top, along with lots of flowers. My sister used “Alien Tape” to keep those critters on. Her bonnet was color-coordinated with her outfit in many shades of blue.
Prayer is requested for the people in Ukraine.
