The ruby-throated hummingbird does not take the cold well. It does not like the cold temperatures in the 20s. It can go into a stupor to protect itself, but it would rather head south, especially this time of year.
The temperatures, though, are not what will send them south. Just like other birds, the length of sunlight, and the changing of the angle of the sun in the sky tells them to go south.
Do not take your feeders down until you have not seen a hummer for three or four days. The ones from farther north will be making their way through Kentucky after ours are gone. They will need the food to keep up their strength for the long trip across the Gulf of Mexico to the jungles and warm climate of Central and South America.
The first Sunday of November is the end of Daylight Savings Time and we change our clocks to “fall time,” or fall back. So there’s about three more weeks to enjoy the late evenings. Hope you got to see the very bright and very close Jupiter the past couple of weeks in the eastern skies.
“Life’s a Garden! Dig it!” This was seen on a Baptist church sign in Nashville.
The Daughters of the American Revolution met at Farley’s last Friday for their first meeting of the season. The Daughters have to prove, generation by generation, our family line back to a patriot who fought in the Revolution. One of mine was too old to fight so he gave munitions and supplies to the soldiers and therefore is considered a patriot.
We enjoyed seeing the others since it had been a while since our last meeting. Shelia Heflin was back from traveling through the northern part of the states. I like meeting at Farley’s because the food and desserts are out of this world. Delicious! And the house is so attractive and lovely to look through. I always see something new.
“I am no longer looking for the Sign of the Times. I’m looking for the sound of the Trumpet!” This Baptist church sign was sent to me by my cousin in Sparks, Nevada. Her grandmother was Catholic, but somehow she ended up as worshipping Buddha. But I’m still praying for her. There is only one religion in the world whose Lord rose from the dead and touches us today. When we accept Jesus, everything changes.
I was glad Kathryn Young was home and able to join us in the DAR meeting, and not stuck in Florida during the hurricane. Her car and golf cart were swept away by the hurricane, but she is safe.
It was really good to see a life-long friend from Sacramento, Mary Helm Pendleton, at the meeting. She is eligible to be a Daughter. We just need to get her paperwork together! I need to work on that during this next month. We went to Sacramento High School together, but she was a year ahead of me! We never see each other enough, even though we do talk too long on the phone.
“No perfect people allowed!” This was seen on the Stoney Point United Methodist Church sign.
I managed to contact a cousin, John Willis and his wife, Frances, in Florida. Their house was too close to the path of the hurricane. They had headed to one of their children’s house, which is farther north and on higher ground. So they were safe from Ian.
The same for my old principal, or maybe I should say, my ex-principal, Teddy White, and his wife, Susan, who taught school with me. They had moved to Florida when they retired to get away from the Kentucky winters, but ran into a hurricane. I think I would rather have the cold and snow. They moved north a bit and got out of the way, so they are safe. Thank you, Jesus!
“If the truth hurts, then it’s working!” This was seen on the Trinity Baptist Church sign.
With deep sorrow, prayers are requested for the family of Jeff Helm, who passed away Saturday morning, Oct. 1, in a house fire in Sacramento. He graduated from Sacramento High School in 1971, the same year as my brother, Billy. He was on the Sacramento High School Basketball team as a forward/guard, with my brother, who was the center. It was the last team before the school was consolidated and there was no more Sacramento High School and the blue jays. At the time of this writing, I had not received a notice from the funeral home about the services.
Someone told us Saturday while we were with his family, that Jeff was the last Sacramento High School basketball player. My brother is gone to be with Jesus, and David Frailley and Joe Logsdon are gone. I don’t know about some of the others. If anyone knows about any of the other players, text me and let me know if that is correct that Jeff was the last player.
Everyone is invited and everyone is welcome to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church services this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. If you have never been to church or haven’t been in a while, you are welcome to join us.
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 and leave a message or text, or email me at gwillistree@yahoo.com if you have any news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.