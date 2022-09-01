The butterflies have really been flying around my Rose of Sharon bushes and the Snow-on-the-Mountains flowers. They were just covering them! There was one butterfly I didn’t recognize so I walked around to the other side of the flowers and waited until it decided to open his wings and show off to me. Of course! It was a Painted Lady. I had ordered a dozen of them as caterpillars several years ago and had them sent to the post office for me to pick up. I raised them in a netted cage especially for butterflies, and watched them feed and crawl around and get bigger. They shed their skins, as they get bigger, and push the skin down their body like a jumpsuit! When they are big enough, they go to the top of the cage and make a chrysalis. If I touched the cage, the chrysalis would swing back and forth, as if to say. “Stop that!” They emerged, and after their wings dried I would let them loose in the flower garden.
Happy birthday wishes to Ronnie Kittinger. Ronnie is celebrating a birthday today!
“Jesus is God’s Selfie!” This was seen at Grove Reformed Church in north Texas.
A lady texted me and wanted to know what she could use to clean a family member’s tombstone. She said she was told to use shaving cream but wanted to check. I said, No! Shaving cream is so acid it will eat away at the stone and keep eating! The Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia uses only one thing, and that is “D/2 Biological Cleaner”. The D/2 are in large letters and easy to see. It can be purchased online at Etsy, but I haven’t found any in stores nearby. A quart spray bottle is about $18. You can also buy a larger bottle and mix it in a pump sprayer. You wet the stone with water, and using water in a spray bottle is easiest. Then spray the D/2 on the wet stone and gently scrub the green algae off with a soft brush.
According to a recent survey, 19% of atheists are angry at God. Now think about that. 19% are angry with a being they don’t believe exists.
Happy birthday wishes to Chera Logsdon. She is celebrating a birthday on Sept. 6!
Don’t forget the 35th Trail of Tears Pow Wow in Hopkinsville on Sept. 10-11. I have been six times, and it was always so awesome seeing the dancing.
A Dutch study published in the Environment International journal last Thursday showed microplastics were found in nearly 80% of blood samples they took. The study included 22 anonymous, healthy volunteers. Half of the blood samples showed traces of PET plastic, the type used to make drink bottles, while more than a third had polystyrene, used for disposable food containers and other products. Dick Vethaak, an ecotoxicologist at Vrije Universiteit, Amsterdam, said, “this is the first time we have actually been able to detect and quantify” microplastics in human blood.
“This heat wave is temporary. You certainly don’t want to face an eternal one!” This was seen on the church sign at Westside Church of Christ.
“Don’t give up! Moses was once a basket case!” This was seen at the North Beckley Church of Christ.
The Station Baptist Church, on Kentucky Highway 81, a mile north out of Sacramento, will be having a gospel singing at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. Everyone is invited. I was there for one of their gospel singings before, and it was beautiful! Kelly Thurman will be there to lead the music. I never knew he had such a beautiful voice. I hope to see everyone there!
I saw this on a church sign in Madisonville, but I didn’t get the name of it. “Come and let us help you on your final exam.”
The Daughters of the American Revolution had a workshop for the entire area at the First Baptist Church in Madisonville last Saturday. We signed in at 8 a.m. and walked around until we found the correct room. It was a big church! I never did see the sanctuary! The main room we were in had the kitchen area and a basketball goal and lots of tables! We had some programs together, and then went to smaller groups in different rooms. I learned a lot and laughed a lot! I met a bunch of new people! I sat at a table with Shelia Heflin, Kathryn Young, and my sister, Barbara. Our Chapter won an award, and Barbara was the first to get up so she went down and accepted it! I was on the end so I could talk with the lady at the next table. Kathryn and I also had some laughs and giggles!
I ended up as a volunteer genealogist to help women with their papers and proofs for them to join the Daughters. That’s what I do all the time, anyway — work on genealogy! They have to prove each generation back to a Revolutionary soldier or patriot. One of mine was too old to fight, so he gave arms and ammunitions to the fight against England. He’s considered a patriot, and he is one of my patriots that I joined on. My mother’s cousin had joined on him, so my mother just had to prove each generation from herself to the cousin. So I just had to prove the line from me to mother! I had the easiest part! I’ll be glad to help anyone else if they want to join!
Everyone is invited to Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church for services this Sunday at 9:45 am. We’re the white church on the hill with the three wooden crosses beside us.
The cemetery surrounds us at Poplar Grove! There is the old section, the Baptist section, the new section, the tree section, which I guess we’re calling the front section because the tree is no longer there! We played tag in that cemetery when we were little, especially after church and during Bible School! My mother copied it in 1975 and I recopied it in 1999-2000, and it was surprising how large it had grown! I’m working on recopying it again, but it has been so hot! One day we will be there in the cemetery. My soul will be in Heaven with Jesus. Will yours? I won’t be resting in peace! I’m going to be yelling and running and hugging and kissing everybody and dancing around with all my fur babies!
You can reach me at gwillistree@yahoo.com or leave a message or text at 270-875-5317.
