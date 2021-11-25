I hope everyone has a Happy Thanksgiving with the ones you love!
I heard a noise last Monday morning and thought, “It’s sleeting!” I hurried outside to put a spread over the car windshield, but as soon as I got outside, I realized it wasn’t sleet! A zillion starlings were in my trees, all over the hill, and rustling the remaining leaves and chattering up a storm! It sounded just like sleet on my roof! I yelled at them, but they ignored me. It wasn’t until I grabbed two large aluminum cake pans and banged them together that they took off, swooping and flying upward, with never any colliding! When a mass of starlings take off and swoop and whirl in the air, it’s called a murmuration of starlings. That’s your new word for today!
We have a lot of birds that stay here all year long, such as the American goldfinch, the purple house finch and the red-bellied woodpecker, plus the starlings and blackbirds, among others.
“Faith is like muscle. It grows stronger through exercise.” This was on a Baptist church sign in Daviess County.
Our blue jays also head south, but we get some from farther north that stay in our area, so we see them all year! Some consider the blue jays a bully, but I don’t! I like them. They are big and bold and beautiful, and don’t take gruff from anything! They are also Sacramento’s mascot! We used to have a large picture, over three feet tall, of a blue jay in our dining room, which came from Edward’s IGA store in Calhoun. It was one of those large posters he hung from the ceiling. When he took the blue jay down, my mother asked for it, and he gave it to her, because my brother played basketball for the Sacramento Blue Jays! I have the picture now, folded away in my trunk.
Happy birthday wishes to Erin Willis! She will be celebrating her birthday on Nov. 30.
The lowest temperature ever recorded in Kentucky was 37 degrees below zero on Jan. 19, 1994, in Shelbyville. That was a couple of years after the big drought, if I remember correctly. The weatherman said it’s not suppose to get very cold this winter, but that’s on the average. I hope he’s correct. The woolly worms have been cream color, and some have been totally black! So we will have to wait and see!
Happy birthday wishes to Adalynn Grace Willis, daughter of my nephew, Thad and his wife, Erin! Adalynn will be 12 years old on Dec. 2. My little baby has gotten so big! She was starting to walk just the other day, it seems! She’s been on the swim team and is now at the middle school.
“Even Satan believes in God!” Autumn Byers saw this on a Methodist church sign in Elizabethtown.
Happy birthday wishes to Sharon West Anderson, who is also having a birthday on Dec. 2. Have a good day, dear cousin!
I hope you got to see the lunar eclipse last week, either by going outside or seeing it on TV. It was much better if you went outside! I wrapped up good last Friday morning and headed outside a little before 2 a.m. to see the lunar eclipse. The sky was pitch black, and the stars were shining so brightly! It was a perfect night to see it. I looked around and tried to locate the constellations I knew. Orion was the closest to the moon, and he is always the easiest to spot and identify! The moon was in the west, and it had already started turning blood red because of the refraction of light in the Earth’s atmosphere. The shadow of the Earth kept slowly covering the moon. I’ve seen this many times, but it is still so awesome observing God’s handiwork! I stayed outside for about an hour longer, then my toes started telling me to go inside! It was worth getting up in the middle of the night to see it.
A friend from Utica sent this to me: “There was a woman in her 90s who visited her doctor and said she was grieving because she had lost so many of her close family and friends the past year or two. The doctor said, “This is just the price we must pay for a long, joyful life filled with people we love.”
“The tears of the sinner is more precious to God then the arrogance of the righteous man.” This was seen on a Methodist church sign in Nashville.
You are invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church for services this Sunday at 9:45 am! That’s the white church on the hill! We welcome everyone! God loves you and wants you to come to church and to know Him, and to be saved!
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 and leave a message or you can text me. You can also reach me at gwillistree@yahoo.com. Don’t forget that I have to turn in the news by 4 p.m. on Mondays for the Thursday edition.
